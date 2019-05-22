Free Summer Music is Back

× Expand Photo courtesy Levitt Shell

It’s about time to pack up those lawn chairs and coolers once again and head to the Levitt Shell in Overton Park as North Mississippi Allstars kick off the Summer Orion Free Music concert series next Thursday, May 30th.

At this kickoff concert, fans will likely be “Rollin’ and Tumblin’” to the tunes of North Mississippi Allstars, who hail from nearby Hernando, Mississippi. The band was formed in 1996, and since then, has gone on to earn a number of accolades, including Grammy award nominations for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” and a Blues Music Award for “Best New Artist Award” in 2001.

North Mississippi Allstars is among around 50 musical acts performing during the summer concert series at the Shell. Revel in Dimes, River Whyless, and Talibah Safiyah will finish off the weekend. Other artists performing throughout the summer series include Sam Lewis, Jenny & the Mexicats, and The Marías.

The summer series showcases artists every Thursday through Sunday from May 30th through July 21st. To view the summer schedule, click here.

Forget to pack your cooler? Don’t fret. Food and beverages will be available for sale in the ShellEats community area.

Merchandise will be available for sale.

For more information about Levitt Shell, click here.