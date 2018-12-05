× Expand Photo by Kat Yukawa on Unsplash

This Saturday, December 8th, from 6 p.m. to midnight, RockHouse Live Memphis on Raleigh LaGrange Road hosts its first annual Rockin’ for Hope charity event to benefit the Memphis Family Safety Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing victims of domestic abuse with civil, criminal, health, and social services in one location.

The event will be headlined by the Zach Bair Band, which features illustrious members Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and founder and operator of the RockHouse Live venue concepts; Tony "Montana" Cardenas, former Great White member and current member of Jack Russell’s Great White; Daniel Dwight, former Saving Abel member; and Nate Shaw, manager/technical director at set.fm. Other featured artists performing are Kazha and Stars Never Sleep, preceded by a warm-up set by local band Groovehaven and a meet-and-greet.

Attendees may purchase a download card/digital recording of the set, made available by music technology company VNUE, at the show or in advance, with purchase of tickets. Anyone not able to attend the show may also purchase a download card or digital recording from the website. Click here to purchase download cards and ticket packages. Proceeds from ticket and download card/digital recording sales will benefit the Memphis Family Safety Center.