More than half of Tennessee’s lawyers donated their time for pro bono cases in 2016, according to latest figures from the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission, in hours worth more than $130 million.

While the benchmark has been a “longstanding goal” of the commission, 2016’s participation was the first time it had ever been hit.

"The commission is extremely excited that Tennessee attorneys have donated their time and expertise to help us reach this level of pro bono service," said commission chair Gail Ashworth. "The commitment and dedication of our attorneys to better the lives of their fellow Tennesseans is truly amazing, and we will work hard to continue this growth."

As of December 31st, 2017, 51.5 percent of the 17,223 active attorneys licensed in Tennessee with a primary address in Tennessee reported participating in pro bono activity during 2016. According to the Pro Bono Report, 8,869 attorneys practicing in Tennessee provided 652,555 hours of pro bono service, an average of more than 73 hours per reporting attorney. The value of these services is estimated to be more than $130 million.

“The 2017 Pro Bono Report illustrates that Tennessee attorneys and other equal justice partners are uniquely situated to provide much needed legal assistance to those who are unable to afford an attorney to assist them,” said Justice Cornelia Clark, the state Supreme Court’s liaison to the Commission. “The Tennessee Supreme Court is committed to supporting the Access to Justice initiatives throughout Tennessee.”