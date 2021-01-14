Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 15th-17th

Sign up from Volunteer Memphis, volunteermemphis.org

Thursday-Monday, January 14-18

× Expand Public Domain Care Like King: MLK Days of Service, online from Volunteer Memphis Get online and find your volunteer opportunity to care like King.

“Doctor King said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?’” said Andrea Hill, director of Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service asks people to ‘Care Like King’ and volunteer to help themselves and their communities through service.”

Participate in MLK Days of Service by volunteering this King birthday weekend. It’s easy and rewarding. Visit the Volunteer Memphis website for a list of available opportunities. Everything from outdoor cleanups to virtual webinars designed to educate people on financial literacy, leadership skills, and much more will be available to honor King’s legacy. Last year, volunteers completed more than 5,000 hours of service across 10 Mid-South counties for MLK Days of Service. This year, our community can lead the way to exceed that number.

Delta Groove Yoga, 2091 Madison

Friday, January 15, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Delta Groove Yoga Intro to Kundalini Yoga with Amy Gray, Delta Groove Yoga

Do you need to adjust your attitude after a particularly brutal 2020? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe you just need to adjust your Kundalini.

And what exactly is Kundalini Yoga? According to Delta Groove Yoga, it is the practice of awakening your higher self. It helps balance the glandular system, strengthens the nervous system, and brings balance to the body, mind, and soul. It combines meditation, mantra, physical exercises, and breathing techniques that guide the energies of the body and the mind into a specific result or change of consciousness.

Amy Gray, in this introduction to the practice, will focus on the components and core foundations while providing an overview of the chakras and energetic systems. There will also be a brief history lesson on Kundalini yoga and the positive effects.

You can gain all this knowledge and awaken your higher self for the new year in-person or virtually.

Online from Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, brooksmuseum.org

Saturday, January 16, 10:30 a.m.

× Expand Facebook/Brooks Museum The Metropolitan Museum of Art's New British Galleries: An Exclusive Virtual Tour with Dr. Wolf Burchard, online from Brooks Museum

Enjoy an exclusive virtual tour of the Metropolitan Museum’s New British Galleries. Your tour guide will be Dr. Wolf Burchard, associate curator in the European Sculpture and Decorative Arts department at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Burchard’s focus is British furniture and decorative arts.

The Decorative Arts Trust, a support group for the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, has arranged this tour. Its members support your museum with acquisitions and world-class educational programs, trips, tours, and exhibitions related to the decorative arts that expand the knowledge and experiences of members and the community.

Expand your knowledge by registering for the Zoom presentation that will take you on a trip of British decorative arts, design, and sculpture created between 1500 and 1900 via the Metropolitan Museum in New York — from your living room.

T.O. Fuller State Park, 1500 Mitchell

Saturday, January 16, 8:30 a.m.-12 noon

× Expand Photo by Julie Ray First Day Hike, T. O. Fuller State Park Ranger Jessica Gossett leads hike into T. O. Fuller State Park.

Start your new year off with a winter adventure along the Discovery Loop trail with Ranger Jessica Gossett. Participants will meet at the park visitor center where Gossett will start the hike with a history lesson of the park before embarking on approximately 4.5 miles along the Chickasaw Bluffs.

You will encounter hardwood forests, ephemeral wetlands, and the Chucalissa archaeological site. Look for wildlife, do winter tree IDs, and learn about the geological, historical, and ecological significance of the area. Sections will range from easy to moderate. Dress for the weather and bring water and snacks. While participation is limited to 15, it has been my experience that some people sign up for the hike but find it doesn’t work with their schedule when the date rolls around. Show up anyway. At the very least, explore the area on your own. If you do join the group, keep in mind that due to safety precautions all visitors are required to bring and wear masks and to socially distance themselves during the hike. This program is free, but donations are always welcome to benefit program supplies and wildlife rehabilitation.

Make your year fuller with a hike at T.O. Fuller state park.

Online from Metal Museum, metalmuseum.org

Sunday, January 17, 2-3:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum Online opening reception for “Tributaries: Ben Dory,” Metal Museum

The “Tributaries” exhibition series features artists whose work is beginning to have a significant impact on the metal arts community. Artist and metalsmith Ben Dory is doing just that.

During this online talk and demonstration, Dory will discuss his latest body of work, “Kissing Numbers,” on display at the Metal Museum through April 3, 2021. His work pays homage to the 5,000-year-old tradition of granulation.

For centuries, the ancient and intricate technique of granulation has been revered for its complex beauty and ancient mystery. Granulated objects convey the ongoing power of repeated minutiae: the captivation (and useful) qualities of pattern and patterning. While traditional granulation involves precious metals and the use of metallic and non-metallic solders, Dory has pioneered his own method of stainless steel granulation using a small vacuum tube and micro-welding. He uses a modular, methodical approach to construct brooches, necklaces, and rings from precious and non-precious metals.

“Reflecting on patterns as repeated systems, granulation is akin to representing molecular structures using a stick and ball model. Simplistic yet descriptive, stainless granulation is a way for me to recognize craft history while reflecting on the complexity of systems that surround me.” – Ben Dory, metalsmith artist

Enjoy an extraordinary demonstration and celebrate artistic ingenuity online from your living room.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.