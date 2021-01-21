Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 22nd-24th

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School, 60 N. Perkins Extended

Friday, January 22, 5-7 p.m.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Sunday, January 24, 3 p.m.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.