Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 17th-19th

Photo courtesy of Memphis Tequila Festival Memphis Tequila Festival, Overton Square

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Friday, September 17, 6-9 p.m.

Put on your best (painted) face for another edition of the Memphis Flyer’s Tequila Festival in Overton Square. You know the drill: Sample from more than 30 different types of tequila. This festival is guaranteed to get you in the spirit of the season with dance music from local DJs, spooky face painting, a costume photo booth, and more. Did I mention that dressing up is definitely encouraged? It is.

Hungry? Food will be available for purchase from local food vendors.

Each ticket purchaser will be able to choose 15 tequilas to sample from, so choose wisely. There are a lot more samples than 15.

Still thirsty? There will be a cash bar with beer, wine, and mixed drinks available for purchase.

I'm sure you'll be glad to know that you are doing your part to help the community while having fun. This event supports Volunteer Memphis, so every sip counts.

Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Lifespan of a Fact, Circuit Playhouse

Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper

Opens Friday, September 17, 8 p.m.; continues Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. through October 10

Enjoy live theater again at Circuit Playhouse with the regional premiere of a play that questions fact and fiction and journalistic integrity — fake news, anyone?

The play, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, is based on the book by Jim Fingal and Jon D’Agata. The storyline features a demanding magazine editor-in-chief who gets the opportunity to publish an essay written by a famous author. For this editor-in-chief, fact-checking the sources is a routine afterthought — unless you’ve hired an eager millennial who is focused on getting the facts right.

This fast-paced comedy ponders the question, what is truth? Or, more important, who cares? Performers Ann Marie Hall, Greg Boller, and Will Graber will entertain you in this timely, comical trek through the evolution of fact and fiction.

Special ticket pricing is available for opening weekend and a pay-what-you-can performance is September 23rd.

2021 Cooper-Young Festival Poster Art by Evalina Dillon Cooper-Young Fest

Cooper-Young Historic District, Cooper and Young

Saturday, September 18. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Cooper-Young Festival is here once again. The outdoor celebration held in Memphis’ largest historic district is celebrating its 33rd year with a mix of art, music, and crafts presented by more than 400 artisans from around the country.

The 2021 poster artist is Evelina Dillon, a Cooper-Young business owner whose studio is located in the Old Pie Factory condominiums on Young. A first-generation immigrant, Dillon was born and raised in Uzbekistan and moved to the United States in 1996. Her art is an expression of her life experiences, love of nature, and celebration of people. She is a member of Oil Painters of America and has shown her art in exhibitions individually and jointly across the greater Mid-South. Evelina is the winner of the 2019 Memphis in May Fine Art Poster contest as well as the Collierville 1870-2020 Fine Art Poster contest.

Be sure to pick up a print of the poster (right) at the festival on Saturday where the musical headliner will be The Justus Brothers, a new contemporary jazz band. And don't forget the Friday 4-Miler benefiting the Cooper-Young Community Association.

Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Mid-Autumn Festival, Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, September 18, 5-7 p.m.

In the fall, Vietnamese culture celebrates a good harvest for the season. In Vietnam, the adults usually spend a great deal of time in the fields during the harvest, leaving little time to spend with their families. After the harvest, the celebration provides the opportunity to spend time with family and partake in traditional festivities. This event is a cultural experience hosted in partnership with the Vietnamese Association of Memphis. Activities include lantern painting and appreciating the full moon with delicious mooncakes while getting some insight into Vietnamese culture.

Join in the fun, enjoy the fruits of your labor, and celebrate the end of the harvest season with live music, food, crafts, face painting, and more.

Free and open to the public. Masks are required.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susan Adler Thorp Communications Stone Soul Picnic, Levitt Shell

Levitt Shell, 1928 Poplar

Saturday, September 18, 3-9 p.m.

The WLOK Stone Soul Picnic celebrates 46 years of hosting gospel music greats. This year, Memphis’ own Bar-Kays will anchor the event with their ever-popular soul and rhythm and blues performances that have transcended three generations of music-lovers. A star-studded line-up of local and national performers familiar to WLOK listeners include The Mellowtones, Uncle Richard’s Puppets, U-Turn, and The Echoaires. Other star performers include Sierra Ward-Pope, the Mt. Moriah East Praise Team, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, and Ekpe & The Afrikan Jazz Ensemble. Food trucks and entertainment for children will also be on-site throughout the event at the Levitt Shell.

“Generations have enjoyed the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic since it began in 1974, mostly because it’s an annual event filled with music, fun, and fellowship tied together by the heartfelt and uplifting sounds of pure gospel.” — Art Gilliam, president and chief executive officer of WLOK Radio and the Gilliam Foundation.

This family-friendly outdoor event serves as a tribute to music-loving Memphians and their support for WLOK, which has graced the Memphis radio airwaves for nearly half a century. WLOK was Memphis’ first black-owned radio station and is the city’s only black-owned FM radio station.

You can learn more about Art Gilliam and the evolution of the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic in this 2019 Memphis magazine article titled “A Conversation with Art Gilliam” by Jon W. Sparks.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.