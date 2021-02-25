Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 26th-28th

PHOTO BY BRUNO EMMANUELLE ON UNSPLASH Fat Charlie's Tequila Tasting

Fat Charlie’s Speakeasy, 107 Harbor Town Square

Friday, February 26, 6-8 p.m.

Tequila is made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila just northwest of Guadalajara.

The adult beverage was first produced in the sixteenth century near the city of Tequila, which was not officially established until 1666. Necessity is truly the mother of invention — when the Spanish conquistadors ran out of their own brandy, they began to distill agave to produce one of North America’s first indigenous distilled spirits.

Taste some of the best tequilas in the world this Friday along with some Mexican tapas by Chef Mary.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company This is Illyria, Lady: Twins, Clowns, and Cross-Dressed Lovers in Twelfth Night, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity, and online from tnshakespeare.org

Friday, February 26, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company invites you to the tenth and final installment of Dr. Greta McCormick Coger Literary Salon Series with an exploration of William Shakespeare’s celebratory comedy, Twelfth Night. This musical Salon features scenes played and read from the play connected by commentary that lends appreciation for the characters, works, and playwright’s life that led up to Twelfth Night’s first production in 1601 — and what would be birthed from it.

The exploration will pay special attention to Shakespeare’s singing fool Feste, the pants role of Viola, and the return of his mystical twins. The characters will be bought to life on the Tabor stage by Stephanie Shine (Malvolio), Dan McCleary (Feste), Lauren Gunn (Viola), Cara McHugh Geissler (Maria/Antonio), Jasmine Robertson (Olivia), John Ross Graham (Sebastian/musician), and Michael Khanlarian (Orsino/Toby Belch/Sea Captain).

Courtesy of Jeff Hulett/Levitt Shell #OccupytheShell Juju Bushman and Kiña del Mar performed at the Levitt Shell.

Online from Levitt Shell, levittshell.org

Saturday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Levitt Shell’s Virtual Black History Month Series comes to a close with an Occupy the Shell archived concert from the vault. Occupy the Shell is a music festival featuring some of Memphis’ best hip-hop, reggae, and neo-soul.

Enjoy music from Kiña del Mar, Juju Bushman, and others who performed in 2020, all while staying warm and dry on this rainy weekend. You’ll have the best seat in the house — your living room.

Photo by Michael Donahue Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages Jarod Kimble and Jennae Stevenson had a soup-er time at the live event in 2019.

Online from Youth Villages, youthvillages.org

Saturday-Sunday, February 27-28

Even with all the upsets caused by any number of challenges locally and globally, Youth Village’s Soup Sunday will still be able to continue the tradition in 2021. This year there will be two ways to enjoy your favorite Soup Sunday restaurants.

Youth Villages has partnered with local restaurants to provide the Soup Sunday experience in the comfort of your home.

Participants will be treated to a one-of-a-kind culinary experience through various meal package options. Hogwild is offering a premier package that feeds eight people. Babalu, Ciao Bella, 901 Tacos, Huey’s, and Pink Flamingo will be offering packages that will serve up to six people. Options include meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A dine-in, carry-out, or call-in experience at a participating restaurant means that a donation will be made for every item sold. Choose from Kooky Kanuck, Cheffie’s, Vanelli’s Deli, Say Cheese, and other fine restaurants in the Memphis area.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sunday, February 28, 2 p.m.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has a great idea to close your week and celebrate the last day of Black History Month — a virtual meeting with Heather Nickels, the Joyce Blackmon Curatorial Fellow of African American Art and Art of the African Diaspora at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. In this talk Nickels will be exploring several works in The Dixon Gallery and Gardens’ collection, highlighting the presence and absence of Black artists and subjects. She will also be speaking about her role as a project research associate for the “Posing Modernity” exhibition, which opened at the Wallach Art Gallery at Columbia University in New York, and later traveled to the Musée D'Orsay in Paris, France.

Join in the virtual meeting by registering on the Dixon website or emailing Linley Schmidt at lschmidt@dixon.org.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.