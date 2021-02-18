Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 19th-21st

× Expand Photo courtesy of BPACC Visiting the Lincolns, Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center Michael Krebs plays Abraham Lincoln alongside Debra Miller as Mary Todd Lincoln.

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling

Sunday, February 21, 2 p.m.

Live performances are coming back just as the snow is melting on our beleaguered streets.

This performance attempts to strip away the myth to reveal the inner strength of Lincoln’s will and the charm of his character. You will join the Lincolns on an afternoon in 1865 when Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln find themselves surprised by the arrival of unexpected guests.

Experience a slice of what the Lincolns experienced with personal stories, reminiscing, and humor during the performance followed by an interactive Q&A session with the Lincolns after the performance.

Also performing live this weekend is Biloxi Blues at Germantown Community Theatre. This performance tells the tale of Eugene Jerome stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943. Curtains open on Friday, February 19. 8 p.m., and close on March 7.

An online-only performance also opens this weekend for I Am My Own Wife from Playhouse on the Square. Michael Gravois will play the role of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf in this true story of a real-life German transvestite who survived both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Curtains open online on Friday, February 19, 7-10 p.m., and close on February 28.

Online from Calvary Episcopal Church, calvarymemphis.org

Opens Friday, February 19, at noon and continues on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., noon, and 5:15-6:15 p.m. through March 26

This annual crowd-pleaser is continuing the tradition with some social distancing tweaks. Your fish pudding and tomato aspic will be served take-out only on Wednesdays and Fridays. There will be a lunch-hour service as well as an evening service on those days.

An added element this year will be performances by local musicians. Inspiring speakers will stream online. Live lectures will be offered at Calvary open to the public with advance registration.

Don't take my word for it. Michael Donahue nails all the pertinent information and more in his inspiring Hungry Memphis article, “Calvary's Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop Returns February 19th.”

Live performance from Germantown Performing Arts Center, viewed online by reservation from irisorchestra.org

Saturday-Sunday, February 20-21

Iris Orchestra picks up its second half of the season this weekend with a few shifts to programming. Scheduled February concerts will be performed to an empty house at the Germantown Performing Arts Center featuring a range of classical strings pieces, familiar and new. These performances will be filmed and made available for on-demand virtual viewing on concert dates. The virtual programs will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, giving households a unique perspective to live, in-person concert experiences.

“Even though Zlatomir Fung and our full orchestra are unable to share the stage this month, the pandemic will not stop us from bringing classical music to the Mid-South. We’ve adjusted and adapted our season numerous times throughout the pandemic, but what’s better than music to help us stay connected to each other? We’re excited to be back on the GPAC stage to bring a diverse program while also prioritizing the safety of everyone involved, especially our beloved audience.” — Michel Stern, Iris Orchestra’s artistic director and conductor

The programs for the concerts are as follows:

Saturday, February 20 — (conducted by Michael Stern) “Banner” by Jessie Montgomery, “I Cristantemi (The Chrysanthemums)” by Giacomo Puccini, and Serenade for Strings Op. 22 by Antonin Dvorak

Sunday, February 21 — (chamber concert; includes a virtual tour of a featured Memphis Brooks Museum of Art exhibition) “Sonata for Cello and Guitar, Allegro” by Mattias Duplessy, “Reflexoes” for cello and guitar by Zenamon Jaime Mertenbaum, String Trio Op. 9 No. 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Online from Bodine School, bodineschool.org

Starts Sunday, February 21, continues through February 27

Bodine School was founded in 1972 and serves students in grades 1-6 who have been diagnosed with dyslexia or similar difficulties with reading. The Bodine Bash has been a major component of fundraising throughout the years. This year, like so many other worthy causes, the annual event has shifted to a virtual format due to the pandemic.

The 2021 theme, “Through Their Eyes,” has a student-centric and mission-driven focus with a goal to give school supporters more insight into what it’s like to learn and live with dyslexia through social media.

Along with a social media presence, the online auction starts Sunday followed by restaurant partner events for the rest of the week.

The daily menu includes:

Marco's Pizza Monday (2/22) — 20 percent of sales in Midtown and Germantown will be donated when you mention Bodine School

Hog Wild BBQ/A Moveable Feast Catering (2/23) — relive the Memphis BBQ and more menu from the past Bodine Bash “Saphires and Blue Suede Shoes” auction

Thomas Meat & Seafood (2/24) — in remembrance of a past Mardi Gras themed auction, enjoy a Cajun family take and bake dinner

Mortimer’s (2/25) — enjoy 20 percent off dine-in or takeout, Thursday-Saturday

French Friday at Cafe Society (2/26) — save 15 percent when you dine in for date night or make it a family night with a three-course pickup meal

Spaghetti Saturday at Pete & Sam’s (2/27) — enjoy a take-home family dinner or save 20 percent on your food when you dine-in.

Online from Memphis Animal Services, memphisanimalservices.com

Sunday, February 21, 1 p.m.

Let’s cap this weekend off with something fun — babies. Kitten babies. In fact, it's a baby shower of sorts for all those little bundles of joy that Memphis Animal Services (MAS) knows will be arriving this spring.

Those little orphaned furballs are going to need bottles and formula and blankies and toys along with a few foster homes. Here’s how you can help. Join the virtual feline trivia contest during the Kitten Shower with prizes for the top three trivia winners. Get a raffle ticket for a Foster Kitten Starter Kit filled with things like kitten milk replacement, kitten food, litter, litterbox, kitten toys, and other fun items. To get a raffle ticket, donate an item for the incoming neonates. Each donated item equals one raffle ticket. Make sure to include your full name on any donated items to ensure you are entered into the raffle.

Don’t know what to gift? It’s a baby shower, so of course, there’s a registry. MAS is registered on Amazon. You can also buy your shower gifts locally and drop them off or have them delivered directly to MAS.

RSVP for this virtual Kitten Shower by emailing mas@memphistn.gov with the names of each attendee, and you'll receive an email with login information.

Congratulations, you’re having kittens.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.