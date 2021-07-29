Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: July 30th-August 1

× Expand Photo by Christy Calvin, Courtesy of Memphis Music Initiative Return to Music Block Party, Memphis Music Initiative

Memphis Music Initiative, 198 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Friday, July 30, 4-8 p.m.

Did you hear? Trolley Nights in the South Main Arts District are back. While you are there, scoot over a block, where B.B. King Boulevard meets Martin Luther King Jr. There you will find Memphis Music Initiative (MMI). They are returning the music in the form of a family-friendly block party.

All Memphians are invited to stop by and enjoy live music, food trucks, Grizzlies giveaways, activities for kids, and the company of a community following a long hiatus from live music.

The Memphis Grizzline will kick off the party. Other performances will include young people who are part of MMI as well as professional musicians who serve as MMI program Fellows. Guests can compete for prizes during a two-hour block of live-band karaoke.

The party favors continue past Friday’s event. Guests of the block party who are Shelby County residents can also visit the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum for half-priced admission Friday-Sunday, July 30-August 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dory, 716 W. Brookhaven

Friday, July 30, 5 p.m.

Chef Dave Krog is hosting a dinner at Dory restaurant with guest chef Craig Richards from Lyla Lila restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amanda and David Krog opened Dory restaurant earlier this year, stating that at some point they would have wine dinners, according to an article written last February by Contemporary Media food writer Michael Donahue. That time has come.

Guests can expect to enjoy a five-course tasting menu featuring PortoVino wines for an optional pairing. Duck lasagna made with wafer-thin pasta, braised duck ragu, cocoa bechamel, and parmigiano reggiano will be the featured course.

In addition, four-course tastings will be offered on Monday nights.

Book yours now.

× Expand Photo by Ziggy Mack, courtesy of Off the Walls Arts The Firebird Modern Dance, Off the Walls Arts

Off the Walls, 360 Walnut

Opens Saturday, July 31, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. Continues Sunday, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. through August 7

This newly reimagined immersive modem dance performance, inspired by the original Stravinsky score, will feature choreography by Memphis native professional dancers Neile Martin and Ashley Volner and music composed by Michael Wall. Dancers will fly through an impressive metal sculpture created specifically for this performance by Yvonne Bobo Studio, the artist behind many of Memphis’ most notable public metal works, such as the gates at Overton Park.

Before and after the performance, enjoy refreshments and view resident artist exhibitions while you explore the Off the Walls Arts warehouse.

Photo by Frida Bredesen on Unsplash Snow Cones for Snow Leopards, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Saturday, July 31, 6:30 p.m.

There is no time like snow time. Cool off with a snow cone at the Memphis Zoo and learn about snow leopard conservation.

The courtyard will be open to guests for snow cones, a silent auction, education stations, activities, music, beverages, and snacks. During the event, Cat Country will open to guests for animal viewing, a snow leopard enrichment presentation, and a keeper chat.

Ashleigh Lutz-Nelson, vice president of the Snow Leopard Conservancy, will speak in the amphitheater near the herpetarium about the organization's efforts to save the snow leopard.

Cool off in an ice tank challenge, play cornhole, throw snowballs, and learn how you can play a role in saving this spectacular species.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Jacobson on Unsplash Stargazing on The Lawn, Museum of Science and History

Memphis Pink Palace Museum Lawn, 3050 Central

Friday, July 30, 7-10 p.m.

Come and be star-struck with the Memphis Astronomical Society, Rhodes College, and the University of Memphis at the Museum of Science and History (MoSH). You can explore the stars and planets through telescopes on the front lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion, see and learn about different types of telescopes, and watch short planetarium shows and astronomical laser shows every 20 minutes.

This night sky event is fun for all ages. Children can make a Pocket Solar System, a scale model of the distances between objects in our solar system to take home. Families can enjoy a Solar System Walk in the Mansion and learn about the planets that share our celestial neighborhood. Adults and kids alike will enjoy a presentation by Joanne F. Rhodes, Memphis program director of the Voyage Solar System Model and Astronomy instructor from the department of physics and materials science at the University of Memphis. During the presentation, learn about the scale of the solar system, and the Voyage Solar System Model ​coming to the University of Memphis main campus.

There will also be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 Mission featuring a presentation by Apollo mission flight controller Bill Weppner, who will discuss some Apollo objectives — especially Mission #15 which landed successfully on the moon July 30, 1971, and returned to earth. He’ll then discuss the state of the missions today and compare Apollo with Mission Artemis.

Finally, because the moon is made of cheese, Say Cheese food truck will have gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches along with Tatums Made ‘Em specialty ice cream sandwiches.

This fun and informative night has a special “Welcome Back” admission of $5. Children under 3 are free. But you must buy your tickets ahead of time online. Don’t space out; there will be no tickets for sale at the door.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.