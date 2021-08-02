Introducing Our August Cover

Fresh. Vibrant. Bold. Different. When we reached out to Memphis-based artist Eso Tolson to ask if he would design the cover of our August issue, we knew these words gestured toward the vibe we hoped to create. Tolson specializes in lettering art; his vibrant pieces demand the viewer pay attention, and lodge in your memory. He created the “Embrace Your Inner Memphis” movement, and has designed for a wide-ranging roster of clients, including Coca-Cola (his design popping up in giant form in Times Square) and the Biden-Harris campaign. We explained our goals for the August cover — to create something inclusive, exciting, memorable; a cover that would ask Memphians what we want our city to be, going forward, and for whom — and were thrilled when he agreed to take on the project. And more so when we saw his berry-flavored finished product.

Fresh, vibrant, bold, different. You might need a half second longer than usual to read the words, and that’s part of Tolson’s point. Linger here a moment. Let the syllables drop like fruit from the vine, resolve into meaning.

Tolson describes his process this way: “In my lettering work, it’s all about the message. It’s about knowing what you are communicating to the audience. With the theme being 'Rediscover Memphis,' I wanted to really lean into the discovery portion."

Thumbing through the archives of Memphis magazine, you’ll notice more than a few of our August issues have introduced themselves with cover photos of Memphis looking pretty. August is our annual City Guide issue, and we’ve taken the opportunity to display Downtown’s taller buildings, all dressed up in the warm prism of sunset hues, or revelers reveling on Beale.

Eso Tolson (photograph courtesy Eso Tolson)

Last year’s cover was a departure: Local artist Mia Saine created an illustrated city scene for us, depicting the energy of the city as many experienced it in that roiling summer of 2020. Masked protesters carried a Black Lives Matter sign; a small party dined outdoors on a patio, while another figure strode out of frame hoisting a carryout bag. In that cover, we wanted to express just how different the world and the city around us felt. That summer, putting together a City Guide that fit neatly into our tradition would have felt bizarre. The pandemic was raging, vaccines were yet a distant hope, the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police officer in Minnesota had sent shockwaves throughout the country, including directly south, to Memphis, as if carried on the currents on the Mississippi River.

This year, we find ourselves rearranged yet again. Much of what was put on hold during the early days of the pandemic has returned in force. There was an election. We’ve been vaccinated against COVID -19. Memphis feels different than it has in years past. As we gather again — to hear live music, to work, to build, to create, to worship, to dance — we’re rediscovering the city we call home.

Tolson said, "The goal was to create something bold and fresh. So, I wanted to stay away from the Memphis skyline and Memphis‘ favorite color, blue! Doing this helped to create some mystery and intrigue. Hopefully, it makes people curious enough to grab an issue and find out more about is happening here in Memphis, TN.”

The message Tolson created so captivatingly for our cover is an invitation. Come in, come on. Let’s find out, together, what we want this home of ours to mean. Fresh, vibrant, bold, different.