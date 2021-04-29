Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 30th-May 2nd

Photo courtesy of ArtWorks Foundation The Spring Show, Saddle Creek Shopping Center Features pottery by David Johnson and other fine works of art.

Shops of Saddle Creek, 7509 Poplar

Starts Friday, April 30, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Saturday, May 8. Hours vary: Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Every spring celebrations pop up like May flowers — or more like bridal and baby showers, Mother's Day, and graduations, just to name a few.

This pop-up Spring Gift Show can help with all your gifting needs. The talents of great artists blossom forth in dazzling profusion, a flowering of the arts featuring work by Lisa Mergen, Dorothy Northern, Lisa Hudson, Cathy Talbot, David Johnson, Jimmy Crosthwait, Fletcher Golden, The Midsouth Woodturners Club, and more.

Photo by Nihal Demirci on Unsplash Spring Forward Together Performance and Fundraiser, Levitt Shell New Ballet Ensemble performs.

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

New Ballet Ensemble and School, the groundbreaking dance school founded in 2003, provides a professional standard of dance training, regardless of the student's ability to pay.

Saturday, the ensemble will present their Spring Benefit, a one-hour performance and fundraiser. This fundraising event will help secure essential funds to advance their mission of bringing together children and youth from diverse backgrounds with a professional standard of training.

Join the dancers in celebrating spring and moving forward with a mission.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Theatre Memphis will turn 100 years old on May 20, 2021. Kick off this important month for the theater during a May Day Celebration on the grounds of the newly renovated facility.

More than 20 artists’ and artisans’ booths will be in the parking lot including visual artists, potters, vintage and original clothing and accessories, specialty food chefs, and more. On stage, the day’s entertainment will vary from puppetry to dance demonstrations and comedy. The food trucks serving that day are Good Groceries, El Mero Taco, Memphis Dim Sum, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, and MemPops.

Come and celebrate a milestone for the theater and the month of May.

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In, 5310 Summer

Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Originally held in Overton Park, Cafe du Memphis goes drive-thru this year at the Malco Summer Drive-In. The Rotarians and volunteers will again be serving a menu of beignets and shrimp & grits benefiting the good work of the Dorothy Day House of Hospitality.

Learn more about the Dorothy Day House and its mission of keeping homeless families together at dorothydaymemphis.org and the community service work of the Memphis Rotary Foundation at memphisrotary.org.

Photo by Ginger Morgan, PuppyUp Foundation executive director PuppyUp Memphis, Shelby Farms Park Hudson and Murphy walked 4,000 miles in the original 2008 Austin to Boston PuppyUp Walk to bring awareness to canine cancer.

Shelby Farms Park, Visitor’s Center, 6903 Great View

Sunday, May 2, noon-4 p.m.

Join the festivities including a dog game with Positive Dog Trainers of the Mid-South, music by Nora and Billy, vendors, and Mempops with Mempups for your dogs to enjoy. Celebrate the joy animals bring to our lives — a bond that is not broken by illness or death — while raising funds for awareness, education, and research for canine and human cancers.

All funds raised benefit PuppyUp Foundation.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.