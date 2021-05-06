Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 7th-9th

Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden
Mother’s Day Picnic, Memphis Botanic Garden
Mother’s Day Weekend
- The Spring Show, Shops of Saddle Creek, 7509 Poplar, Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A Mother’s Day, graduation, and baby and bridal gift event featuring work by the Mid-South's leading artists.
- Mother’s Day Pop Up, Arrow Creative, 653 Philadelphia, Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop for Mom and find the perfect gift while supporting the creative community in Memphis. Also, the soft opening of Arrow Creative’s new location. Tours start at noon.
- Riverfront Market, Mississippi River Park off Riverside, Saturday, May 8, 1-6 p.m. Features 30+ local vendors and free skate rentals.
- Music & Movies: Shall We Dance?, Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter. Saturday, May 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring a movie, live music by 3Degrees, and Gourmade & Just Wraps food truck.
- Mother’s Day Card Making with Kait Harris, Arrow Creative, 2535 Broad, Saturday, May 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Create custom cards using hand-carved stamps for Mom.
- Mother’s Day at AutoZone Park, AutoZone Park, Third and Union, Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m. Featuring a pregame brunch, flower giveaways, enter-to-win-its, and more.
- Mother’s Day at the Garden Outdoor Picnic, Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry, Sunday, May 9. Pre-order a picnic brunch from Fuel or Fratelli’s Cafe or bring outside food. Music by Kenneth Jackson and cash bar. Tables will be available or bring a blanket.
- Mother's Day Brunch at The Peabody, The Peabody, 149 Union, Sunday, May 9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Brunch served in high style in the Continental Ballroom featuring appetizers, salads, entrées, side dishes, and desserts.
- Mother's Day: Paulette’s, Paulette’s, River Inn, 50 Harbor Town Square, Sunday, May 9. Executive chef Don Walker has special three-course menus to enjoy with Mom. Call for reservations, 260-3300.
Birth of Soul Music
The Halloran Center, 225 S. Main
Friday-Sunday, May 7-9, 7 p.m.
This documentary film was made in Memphis with the purpose of exploring music history from Memphis, Detroit, and Philadelphia — the hotbeds for music and the sound of soul music. The film highlights Memphis’ Club Paradise and the talented entertainers who have performed there — Ray Charles, Johnny Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Rush, B.B. King, Albert King, Little Milton, Elvis Presley, Ike and Tina Turner, and others.
The concept was created by Memphian George W. Tillman Jr., producer, writer, and director of the documentary. Filming will be done in Memphis, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Jackson (MS), and Birmingham, highlighting the historic contributions to music and how it has impacted, influenced, and inspired today’s artists. This footage will later be incorporated with the documentary to create a feature film.
Ending a 10-city tour, the screening also includes a live concert from Grammy-winner Bobby Rush.
Photo courtesy of Obsidian Public Relations
Landscapes by Lauren Fogg, Binder Projects
Artist Reception for “Far From Home”
Binder Projects, 74 Flicker
Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Artist Lauren Fogg has created more than 20 works, each bringing a unique perspective on the artist’s vision of landscapes. With the start of a random mark on a canvas, Fogg manages to bring her pieces to life through various layers of paint that, together, form images of detailed views.
View online, at the live reception, or by appointment.
Photo by Paul Hermann on Unsplash
Great Steak Cook-Off, Eugene Woods Civic Center, West Memphis, AR
Great Steak Cook-Off
Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk, West Memphis, AR
Saturday, May 8, noon-6 p.m.
The City of West Memphis’ Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce that the Great Steak Cook-off is back in a new location, Eugene Woods Civic Center. For nine years, the event was held at Southland Casino and Racing. On this 10th anniversary, there will be food trucks, brews, and blues music by Reba Russell, Cecily Wilborn and Kymestri, and Albert King Jr. in the new location.
Along with cheering on your favorite grilling team, take advantage of competing in a good old-fashioned cornhole tournament benefiting Main Street West Memphis. You don't have to be in a cornhole league to participate; players will be vying for the title of tournament champion as well as a cash prize. It is an easy, fun game and great for all ages.
30th Anniversary: Fried Green Tomatoes
Malco Paradiso, 584 Mendenhall and Collierville Town Cinema, 380 Market, Collierville, TN
Sunday, May 9, 3 p.m.
Has it really been 30 years since the film adapted from Fannie Flagg’s best-selling novel was first screened? This inspiring drama prompted me to read all of Flagg’s books. I must admit, I had hoped that Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man would make it to the screen. That book made me laugh out loud all throughout the tale of an 11-year-old girl who grew up in Mississippi from 1952 to 1959.
Anyway, back to the showing of Fried Green Tomatoes starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker — when an unhappy housewife (Bates) befriends a lady in a nursing home (Tandy), she hears a remarkable tale of laughter, devotion, and a special friendship that defies all obstacles. It truly is a heartwarming film from director Jon Avnet. Celebrate Mother’s Day at the movies with this 30th-anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.
Relive the magic this weekend and enjoy every minute of this wonderful film.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.