Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 7th-9th

Mother’s Day Weekend

The Halloran Center, 225 S. Main

Friday-Sunday, May 7-9, 7 p.m.

This documentary film was made in Memphis with the purpose of exploring music history from Memphis, Detroit, and Philadelphia — the hotbeds for music and the sound of soul music. The film highlights Memphis’ Club Paradise and the talented entertainers who have performed there — Ray Charles, Johnny Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Rush, B.B. King, Albert King, Little Milton, Elvis Presley, Ike and Tina Turner, and others.

The concept was created by Memphian George W. Tillman Jr., producer, writer, and director of the documentary. Filming will be done in Memphis, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Jackson (MS), and Birmingham, highlighting the historic contributions to music and how it has impacted, influenced, and inspired today’s artists. This footage will later be incorporated with the documentary to create a feature film.

Ending a 10-city tour, the screening also includes a live concert from Grammy-winner Bobby Rush.

Binder Projects, 74 Flicker

Saturday, May 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Artist Lauren Fogg has created more than 20 works, each bringing a unique perspective on the artist’s vision of landscapes. With the start of a random mark on a canvas, Fogg manages to bring her pieces to life through various layers of paint that, together, form images of detailed views.

View online, at the live reception, or by appointment.

Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 W. Polk, West Memphis, AR

Saturday, May 8, noon-6 p.m.

The City of West Memphis’ Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce that the Great Steak Cook-off is back in a new location, Eugene Woods Civic Center. For nine years, the event was held at Southland Casino and Racing. On this 10th anniversary, there will be food trucks, brews, and blues music by Reba Russell, Cecily Wilborn and Kymestri, and Albert King Jr. in the new location.

Along with cheering on your favorite grilling team, take advantage of competing in a good old-fashioned cornhole tournament benefiting Main Street West Memphis. You don't have to be in a cornhole league to participate; players will be vying for the title of tournament champion as well as a cash prize. It is an easy, fun game and great for all ages.

Malco Paradiso, 584 Mendenhall and Collierville Town Cinema, 380 Market, Collierville, TN

Sunday, May 9, 3 p.m.

Has it really been 30 years since the film adapted from Fannie Flagg’s best-selling novel was first screened? This inspiring drama prompted me to read all of Flagg’s books. I must admit, I had hoped that Daisy Fay and the Miracle Man would make it to the screen. That book made me laugh out loud all throughout the tale of an 11-year-old girl who grew up in Mississippi from 1952 to 1959.

Anyway, back to the showing of Fried Green Tomatoes starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker — when an unhappy housewife (Bates) befriends a lady in a nursing home (Tandy), she hears a remarkable tale of laughter, devotion, and a special friendship that defies all obstacles. It truly is a heartwarming film from director Jon Avnet. Celebrate Mother’s Day at the movies with this 30th-anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Relive the magic this weekend and enjoy every minute of this wonderful film.

Relive the magic this weekend and enjoy every minute of this wonderful film.