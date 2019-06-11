901 FC International

× Expand 901 FC Cam Lindley

We’re almost halfway through Memphis’ inaugural United Soccer League season. The team continues to draw sizable crowds, with Bluff City showing once again that it’s a city ready for sports. However, some members of our roster have been called to perform above and beyond club level, receiving invitations to represent their countries on the international scene and take 901 FC global in the process. Here are some of the players with notable international contributions.

Cam Lindley - United States U-23

Orlando City loanee Cameron Lindley recently found his presence requested for the United States U-23 National Team’s training camp next week. Set in Herriman, Utah, the group will aim to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. If successful, it would be the team’s first appearance at the Olympics since 2008. Lindley has so far made 26 appearances for the U-23 squad, with the most recent coming in a trip to Spain back in March.

Adam Najem - Afghanistan

When he’s not dazzling the crowd with sublime passing skills or setting up sequences to appear on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Night, Adam Najem takes to the pitch for the Afghanistan National Team. After his first call-up in August last year, he traveled to Kabul to play in a scoreless draw against Palestine. With regular minutes at 901 FC, he’s raring to continue suiting up for the national team alongside his brother, David.

Leston Paul - Trinidad & Tobago

Leston Paul made his first appearance for the Trinidad & Tobago National Team in 2014, and has been in or around the setup since then. Last week, he was called to the squad for the Kirin Challenge Cup in Japan and started against the host nation in a 0-0 draw. Bigger challenges lie ahead, however, with the CONCACAF Gold Cup on the horizon. Paul’s first opponent will be against Panama.

Duane Muckette - Trinidad & Tobago

Memphis has two representatives for Trinidad & Tobago, with midfielder Duane Muckette also called into action for the Gold Cup. He came on as a substitute during last week’s match against Japan, but will hope to make more decisive contributions and earn a starting spot during the real tournament.

Triston Hodge - Trinidad & Tobago

United States soccer fans might recognize Triston Hodge as a major player from the fateful 2017 World Cup Qualifier that saw the US fail to reach the World Cup after a 2-1 defeat to the Trinidadians. While he didn’t make the final cut for the upcoming Gold Cup, it means he’ll be ready to suit up for 901 FC over the next two very important weeks.