Mempho Lineup Announced

Mempho Music Festival returns for its third year at Shelby Farms Park, boasting a diverse lineup while incorporating local acts.

A number of well-known acts, like The Raconteurs, Wu-Tang Clan, and The Revivalists, are set to headline the festival. A bit of Memphis music is sprinkled throughout the roster with nationally recognized acts, such as DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia, and locally recognized talents like Lord T & Eloise. A Sun Studio Tribute featuring artists including Jerry Phillips, Amy Lavere, and Jason D. Williams hat-tips our city’s rich musical history.

Mempho Fest also celebrates Shelby Farms Park, one of the largest urban parks in America, which, in past years, grouped with warm Autumn weather and smaller crowds, has served as a serene backdrop for entertainment.

Festival dates are October 19th and 20th. Ticketing prices for two-day general admission passes have dropped this year, from $139 to $109 (plus taxes and fees). VIP and Super VIP packages are also available. For the full lineup and ticket info, click here.