Sips: Upside Down

× Expand photograph by bruce vanwyngarden Bradley Moore with a couple of “Upside Down Pineapple Cakes.”

A sign painted on the outside wall of Dru’s Bar reads, “Not Just a Bar, It’s Your Bar!” The words are fitting, because for the last 15 years or so, Dru’s Bar — founded and owned by Tami Montgomery — has been a well-established watering hole for Midtown’s LGBTQ community. And for the last seven years, bar manager and bartender Bradley Moore has been the man helping to bring that slogan to life.

“We try to make Dru’s a safe space for everyone,” says Moore. “We don’t care who you are. People who come here are chill and laid-back. They’re here for the atmosphere and the entertainment and to be part of a community.”

The entertainment factor at Dru’s Place is substantial, ranging from drag shows to trivia nights to line-dancing to late-night karaoke. Just a few steps around the corner from the cozy bar area, there is a surprisingly spacious room with a glittering stage. Festive overhead lighting, chandeliers, and several disco balls complete the Vegas-in-Memphis decor. It would appear to be quite the change-up for a self-described “country boy from Missouri.”

“I’m at home in Memphis now,” Moore says, “but I grew up on 40 acres near Festus, Missouri. We had it all, and I still love nothing better than taking off my shoes and resting my feet in some green grass.”

Moore spent several years bartending at the now-defunct Spectrum in the Edge District before taking the helm at Dru’s. It’s a job that he’s grown into and become comfortable with.

“Behind the bar, I’m another person,” he says. “It’s like my bubble, where I’m safe. On the other side of the bar, I’m like an awkward turtle — upside down like this,” he says, turning his hand over. “I love my job, but when I’m working everyone tells me I have RBF — resting bitch face. It’s just my work face. Once you get to know me, I am a sweetheart.”

One of the best parts of Moore’s job, he says, is getting to hang out with his regulars before things get busy. “A lot of them come in around six and get a drink and something to eat. It’s a relaxed time, where we can talk and socialize. Later, it can get pretty crazy, with every table full and everyone ordering at once while a show is going on in the main room.”

And those drag shows are a mainstay at Dru’s. “We have a regular bunch of performers,” Moore says, “and they’re really good. We also have a regular ‘rising star’ show, which gives up-and-coming performers a chance. These days, you can go to lots of places to see a drag show, but I think people will keeping coming back to where they are welcomed and accepted, and that’s what we try to do.”

Back to bartending, I ask Moore what kind of drinks he likes to make.

“I love to cook,” he says. “So I like to use my knowledge of flavors to come up with ways to pair food and drink. When people in the bar say, ‘Surprise me,’ I like to make them my ‘Upside Down Pineapple Cake.’ It’s a shot, but it’s got some nice layers of flavor and color.”

“So, surprise me,” I say.

Moore grins and hustles behind the bar, where he begins pouring, straining, blending, and shaking. In short order, he sets out two colorful drinks with orange, pink, and yellow layers.

“What’s in these things?” I ask.

“Rum, amaretto, vanilla, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine,” Moore says.

“Well, even though it’s a shot,” I say, “I think I’m going to sip it and savor the flavor.”

“Yeah,” Moore says. “You don’t want to slam more than a couple of these or you’ll get in trouble.”

Wise words. The drink is a sassy one, full of complexity, and it rewards sipping.

“This is really nice,” I say.

“Thank you,” he says. “I like that it’s a little sweet but still has a punch, a little fierceness.”

Kind of like the guy behind the bar at Dru’s. Go see Bradley Moore and let him surprise you.

Dru’s Bar is located at 1474 Madison Avenue.