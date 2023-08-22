What a Night!

× Expand photograph by abigail morici

When it comes to planning a night out on the town, Memphis has you covered, from Downtown to Midtown and everywhere in between. Just check out our recommendations for where to go after the sun sets.

Absinthe Room — Careful, now, you don’t want to walk past this slim green door tucked between the King’s Palace Cafe’s main and music room entrances. For behind that green door lies a stairwell leading upstairs to the moody, easygoing pool hall that is the Absinthe Room — a pleasurable escape from the revelry on Beale Street below. 166 Beale St.

Alchemy — When you’re in Cooper-Young, it’s a shame to pass up all that Alchemy has to offer — whether that’s their imaginative elixirs or their carefully crafted ambience, perfect for nights spellbound by long conversations and tapas. 940 S. Cooper St.

Alex’s Tavern — Alex’s is the oldest single-family-owned tavern around here, and once you’re there, you’ll understand why it’s been in business for 70 years, with great food (especially the famous Greek burgers), great service, and great company. 1445 Jackson Ave.

Art Bar — Framed paintings of dogs, kitschy cat knick-knacks, mismatched furniture, a poorly drawn Mickey Mouse Sharpied on the wall — these are the makings of the eclectic and cozy setting at Art Bar in Crosstown Concourse, where you can settle in for a while and leave inspired. 1350 Concourse Ave.

Bardog Tavern — Sit, stay, and have a good time at Bardog, where you’ll be treated to paw-some (excuse the pun) service, dog-gone delightful food, and fetchin’ drinks. 73 Monroe Ave.

Black Lodge — You might not expect a DVD and Blu Ray rental store to exist in this day of streaming, and you probably don’t expect a video rental store to make our list of nightlife go-tos. But Black Lodge is the place to be when it comes to film screenings, game nights, trivia, live music, knight jousts, themed parties, and, well, a lot more. 405 N. Cleveland St.

Blind Bear — Can you keep a secret? Okay, good. There’s this little speakeasy Downtown that you gotta try. The drinks are divine, and the vibes are superb. 119 S. Main St.

Bog & Barley — Channeling Irish cuisine, decor, and memorabilia, newcomer Bog & Barley appeals to those with a wanderlusting appetite. You’ll have to grab a beer, complete with beer-foam art in the same vein as latte art, and a trip upstairs will enchant you with a bar completely dedicated to whiskey — hundreds of varieties of it. 6150 Poplar Ave.

Boscos — Founded in 1992, Memphis’ first brewpub has earned its fair share of accolades, brewing almost 60 styles of beer each year with something for everyone. Be sure to check out their seasonal offerings; they won’t let you down. 2120 Madison Ave.

Brass Door Irish Pub — When one door closes, another one opens, and thankfully, in this case, the Brass Door opens to an endless amount of historical charm, attentive service, and enthusiasm for any game of futbol. 152 Madison Ave.

Brookhaven Pub & Grill — Sports devotees, trivia nerds, beer lovers, and live music groupies can unite at Brookhaven Pub & Grill, which, though a sports bar at its core, is a fan-favorite for all who favor great drinks and even better service. 695 W. Brookhaven Circle

Cameo — “Fancy Drinks Party Time” is the motto at this cocktail-driven place where you can order an “As Per My Last Email …” or a “Bitcoin Walrus.” With its eclectic menu and equally eclectic decor featuring taxidermy and disco balls, this bar, located in The Citizen, has its own vibe. 1835 Union Ave.

Carolina Watershed — In the four fluted metal grain silos that house this restaurant and bar in a scenic, enchanted backyard with picturesque greenery, lively waterfalls, and fairy lights, you can find turkey legs that rival any good old-fashioned fair fare. 141 E. Carolina Ave.

Celtic Crossing — No matter what’s on Celtic’s jam-packed calendar, whether that’s live music, bingo, trivia, or sports viewing, you’re bound to have a good time at this Cooper-Young staple complete with a huge selection of whiskey and other Irish pub staples, like Harp and Guinness. 903 S. Cooper St.

The Cove — This nautical-themed bar won’t leave you high and dry in this sink-or-swim world, so cast away your inhibitions at The Cove, where the world is your oyster and oysters go hand-in-hand with the cocktails. Just be careful not to get three sheets to the wind. 2559 Broad Ave.

Dru’s — An LGBTQ+ nightlife staple, Dru’s is always bopping with drag shows, trivia, and karaoke with queens. With friendly staff and an inclusive atmosphere, you’re sure to have a grand ol’ time. 1474 Madison Ave.

Earnestine & Hazel’s — This South Main haunt has a rich history that echoes the soul, jazz, and blues that have made this music city. A dive bar at its heart, Earnestine & Hazel’s will soothe your soul with great music, great food, and great times. 531 S. Main St.

Eight & Sand — All aboard this music-forward bar and lounge housed in the Central Station Hotel! Eight & Sand has a playlist of cocktails, wines, and beers that’ll keep you chugging all night long, not to mention the one-of-a-kind, Memphis-inspired vinyl record collection that’ll keep your good moods on track. 545 S. Main St.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium — You’ll gasp in glee at the out-of-this-world beer selection at the Flying Saucer, not to mention the delightful saucers (no, not the flying kind) lining its walls and ceilings — a true sight to behold. 130 Peabody Place; 1400 N. Germantown Pkwy.

The Green Beetle — Once written up as “a dive, where bar fights were as common as tattoos,” The Green Beetle, established in 1939, has gone through many a metamorphosis, but its Green Beetle Burger, friendly service, and extensive drink menu have remained steadfast highlights of the joint. 325 S. Main St.

Growlers — Just across the street from Overton Park, this gritty venue is always bursting with live music that gets your blood pumping and body moving. 1911 Poplar Ave.

Half Shell — This seafood establishment might not have gadgets and gizmos aplenty or whozits and whatzits galore, but it will satisfy your every under-the-sea craving and desire, complemented by a glass of wine or two. 688 S. Mendenhall; 7825 Winchester Rd.

Hi Tone — Open mic nights, poetry slams, concerts, and inexpensive drinks punctuate this quintessentially Memphis venue. 412-414 N. Cleveland St.

Huey’s — Toothpicks are once again starting to spear the ceiling of Huey’s post-pandemic, and boy oh boy, does that make us smile ear-to-ear. Known for its great burgers, Huey’s also offers a fine selection of cold, refreshing beer that we can’t resist. 1927 Madison Ave., 77 S. 2nd St., 4872 Poplar Ave., 1771 N. Germantown Pkwy., 2130 W. Poplar Ave., 7677 Farmington Blvd., 7825 Winchester Rd.

IBIS — One of Memphis’ newest restaurants and cocktail bars, IBIS takes classic cocktails and adds a bit of a twist, perfecting the mixology process. The eclectic space is often host to game nights, drag and burlesque shows, and live music. 314 S. Main St.

Inkwell — Our writer Bruce VanWyngarden visited this proudly Black-owned bar in the Edge District last year. “It’s all good,” he wrote. “Really good. I’ll be back.” And not to sound biased, but we at Memphis Magazine trust Bruce and so should you. So head over to Inkwell for good drinks, vibes, and company. 631 Madison Ave.

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk — You know you’re in the Big Easy when you’re at this honky tonk. I mean, you think you’re in the Big Easy. It’s hard not to confuse reality in this French Quarter-style locale with a New Orleans-inspired menu. 310 Beale St.

Lafayette’s Music Room — If you’re looking to party, you gotta head to Lafayette’s, where the live music is always rocking and rolling with the best local artists and some national ones, too. 2119 Madison

Lamplighter Lounge — Lit only by lamps and no overhead lights, this tiny Madison Avenue dive’s delightfully weird vibes show no signs of dampening. 1702 Madison Ave.

Loflin Yard — With barrel-aged cocktails, rustic decor, and a meandering creek, it’s hard not to feel at peace at Loflin Yard, so escape the stress of the day at everyone’s ideal backyard and maybe play a game of giant Jenga or cornhole.

7 W. Carolina Ave.

Lucchesi’s Beer Garden — At this hidden East Memphis gem, you can expect a good time with a Mediterranean menu with scrumptious offerings, an endless selection of beer and ales, and some of the friendliest and most welcoming service out there. 84 S. Reese St.

Memphis Whistle — With a purple, teal, and blue exterior, it’s hard to miss the Memphis Whistle, located on the far end of Young Ave., and trust us when we say you don’t want to miss it. You can expect a locally sourced menu, unique cocktails and equally interesting nonalcoholic beverages, and an eclectic and welcoming atmosphere. 2299 Young Ave.

Minglewood Hall — At this beloved venue, you’ll cheer on boxing matches, laugh along to comedy shows, and belt it out during live music performances. 555 Madison Ave.

Newby’s — This pool hall is an oldie but a goodie in the Highland Strip, known for its friendly atmosphere, live music, and fully stocked bar and extensive beer selection. 539 S. Highland St.

Paula & Raiford’s Disco — Channel your inner dancing queen and boogie the night away at Paula & Raiford’s, a nightlife spot known for its high energy and vibrant atmosphere drawing folks of all ages — well, all ages over 21 years old that is. Trust us when we say the long line to get in is worth the wait. 14 S. Second St.

The Peabody — Duck, duck, duck, goose! Wait, no, there are only ducks in this hotel. The lobby bar at The Peabody serves up elegant and tasty cocktails against the backdrop of the historic building with a view of those famous ducks splashing in the fountain. 149 Union Ave.

Railgarten — You can always expect a good time at this bar and grill in the heart of Midtown. Hammocks. Cornhole. Beach volleyball. Live music. Cocktails. It’s the perfect recipe to have a blast and a half. 2166 Central Ave.

RP Tracks — Sure, University of Memphis students frequent this bar and restaurant with its unique and vegetarian-friendly menu, but so do families and neighborhood residents. And all sing high praises, so come one, come all. 3547 Walker Ave.

Rumba Room — Better put on your boogie shoes before you step foot in the Rumba Room, where it’s just nonstop dancing with live salsa bands, dance lessons, and so much more, all in the high-energy atmosphere. Don’t worry; you can hydrate with some tropical cocktails. 303 S. Main St.

South of Beale — With South Main Trolley Night art walks and shows at The Orpheum on your calendar, SOB is the perfect pitstop to enjoy a tasty bite and drink as you stay on top of your busy schedule. 361 S. Main St.

Supper Club — A nod to the original supper clubs of the ’60s and ’70s, this fine-dining eatery has a cool and funky vibe, perfect for happy hour, dinner, or a late-night stop. 85 S. 2nd St.

Tiger & Peacock — The Memphian Hotel’s quirky rooftop bar boasts a globally inspired menu and great people-watching for locals and visitors alike. 21 S. Cooper St.

Westy’s — If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard about someone enjoying Westy’s famous hot fudge pie, I’d have a lot of nickels. The food here is delicious all day and all night, winter, spring, summer, and fall. So dig into one of those hot fudge pies, so I can add to my nickel collection. 346 N. Main St.

Wild Bill’s — A Delta blues museum and a quintessential juke joint, Wild Bill’s is a bucket-list kind of place with a bucket-list kind of drink: a 40-ounce beer. 1580 Vollintine Ave.

World Famous Hernando’s Hide-A-Way — I mean, sure, the likes of Johnny Cash, B.B. King, and Elvis have played music at this “world famous” joint, but chickens — chickens! — have played bingo here and that, my friends, is worthy of fame. 3210 Old Hernando Rd.

Young Avenue Deli — The pimento cheese fries pair perfectly with any beer you may choose from the wide selection at this Cooper-Young bar and restaurant, where happy vibes and good times thrive. 2119 Young Ave.

Zebra Lounge — Sadly, no zebras lounge here, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying this swanky waterhole as the ever-playing piano lulls you into a daydream where you can imagine yourself as the zebra. 2114 Trimble Place