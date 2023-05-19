Tidbits: Ferraro’s Pizzeria and Cheesy Corner

Sandwiches bursting with dueling cheeses, a heaping bowl of piping-hot macaroni, crumbled feta scattered across a large pizza pie. After closing its doors in 2020 because of the pandemic, Ferraro’s Pizzeria and Cheesy Corner is back to reclaim its title as the ultimate comfort food spot, offering a take on New York-style pizza and Italian cuisine that many Memphians have been missing.

photograph by izzy wollfarth Manager Ashton Few helped rebrand Ferraro’s into a destination restaurant for cheese lovers.

Although the Covid closure put an obvious strain on the restaurant, manager Ashton Few says that the time Ferraro’s spent closed gave the team an opportunity to “do some rebranding and bring the name ‘Cheesy Corner’ in. This name encompasses all our dishes like our pizza, grilled cheese, and mac and cheese, creating our new cheesy theme.”

The choice to go full cheese shines through across the entire menu. New items include a take on the humble grilled-cheese sandwich, filled with your choice of two cheeses (options include mozzarella, smoked gouda, cheddar, pepperjack, Swiss, and American), melting between two thick slices of Texas toast. Another draw is Ferraro’s selection of specialty pizzas, specifically the Florentine, a spinach and artichoke dip-based pizza topped with grilled chicken, crisp sundried tomatoes, and a sprinkle of feta packed onto a chewy New York-style crust.

“We definitely try to stick to keeping things authentic and putting our own little flair on it. We’re here to do our part to create authentic Italian cuisine and New York-style pizza.” — Ashton Few

During the closure, Few and the team spent some time perfecting their classic dishes, too. “A lot of people come in and just want our cheese pizza because that’s all they need,” he says. “Our cheese pizza is good.”

photograph by izzy wollfarth The Florentine pizza is made with spinach-artichoke dip and topped with chicken, sundried tomatos, and feta cheese.

With everything made in-house (even the chips that come with the sandwiches), Few explains that at Ferraro’s, “We definitely try to stick to keeping things authentic and putting our own little flair on it. We’re here to do our part to create authentic Italian cuisine and New York-style pizza, which a lot of people love, but is not found at many places in Memphis.”

While the new menu exudes authenticity and taste, it is matched by a dining experience that wraps visitors in a blanket of community and comfort. The open space and intimate dining set-up allows diners to chat with other cheese-loving Memphians or form a big group to watch the game.

The team sees the new Ferraro’s as a place to “hang out with your friends, drink some local beers, and get some good comfort food.” Combine the $2 beer specials with small portions, perfectly designed for unfussy sharing with friends. “That’s intentional,” says Few. “We want our guests to have the opportunity to have a little taste of everything.”

photograph by izzy wollfarth A grilled cheese sandwich accompanied by house-made chips.

Aside from expanding the menu, Ferraro’s has also implemented new options to make their food more accessible for guests with dietary restrictions. “We decided to offer gluten-free [pizza] crust and bread for sandwiches, as well as dairy-free cheese for pizzas and other menu items,” says Few. They also launched their own delivery service for those who “don’t want to get out but still want good food.” Looking towards the future of Ferraro’s, Few hopes to extend their dining hours to provide lunch service; for now, the restaurant only serves dinner. “As we get the name out more and start getting more people,” he adds, “we’ll definitely go back to having lunch.”

The opportunity to reopen and rebrand proved successful for Ferraro’s, yet their longtime legacy remains strong. Few and the rest of Ferraro’s staff continue to welcome familiar faces from a pre-Covid time. “Most people that come in are people that were here before and are really excited that we’re back open.”

Ferraro’s Pizzeria and Cheesy Corner is open Tuesday–Sunday, 4–10 p.m. 111 Jackson Avenue. 901-522-2033.