Presenting Our 2024 Readers’ Restaurant Poll Winners

Our readers certainly know a thing or two about restaurants. For more than 35 years now, we’ve been asking them to participate in our annual Readers’ Restaurant Poll, selecting their favorite haunts around town and seeing where they like to stop for steak, ribs, or date night. The result is a handy list that tracks the pulse of Memphis’ dining scene, highlighting both popular and under-the-radar restaurants that locals frequent. If there’s a beloved diner, dive, bakery, or bar, expect it to be on this list.

Many of the restaurants here have been working for years to keep diners full and happy. Chefs continue to pour all their creativity into each dish, and restaurateurs continue to push boundaries as they open new enterprises. It’s all in the service of keeping us fed, so the least we can do is order a few meals, and leave a generous tip for our servers.

The following list details the best places to dine, as chosen by you, our readers. To ensure the poll results were accurate, we installed online safeguards to ensure only one ballot per person, making this the definitive resource for Memphis restaurant-goers.

We’ve named the top three restaurants in most categories, with the first-place winner in bold type. Ties are indicated when they occurred. A special designation (🌟) — we’re calling them “Super Stars” — indicates first-place winners who received more than a third of the total votes cast in that category.

Whether you’re new in town or a longtime resident, almost 50 categories offer up fantastic restaurants worthy of any palate. We also cover the best places to grab a drink, where you can relax and partake in some people-watching, discover which out-of-town spots are worth the drive, and even include a remembrance of some old favorites that are no longer around.

Unsure where to grab dinner next? Let your fellow readers help with the winners of our Readers’ Restaurant Poll. — Samuel X. Cicci

Editor's Note: Some restaurants on this list closed after our voting window had ended. We've kept them in our final results to reflect their impact on Memphis dining over the last year.

× Expand Folk’s Folly

Best Restaurant

Folk’s Folly

Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Coastal Fish Company

Best New Restaurant

🌟 Bog & Barley

The Lobbyist

Amelia Gene’s

Best Chef

Erling Jensen, Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen / Hog & Hominy / Catherine & Mary’s / Gray Canary / Bishop

Ben Smith, Tsunam

Best Asian Fusion

Good Fortune Co.

Mulan

Mosa Asian Bistro

Best Bar

TIE: Bardog Tavern / Rocky’s

Brookhaven Pub & Grill

Bari Ristorante e Enoteca

× Expand Photo by Michael Donahue Calvin Bell with The Rendezvous

Best Barbecue Ribs

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Central BBQ

TIE: One & Only BBQ / The Bar-B-Q Shop

Best Bartender

Sarah Crase, Rocky’s

Hunter Coleman, Bari

Alex Moseley, Alchemy

Best Beer Selection

Flying Saucer

Young Avenue Deli

Bog & Barley

Best Breakfast

Brother Juniper’s

Sunrise Memphis

Bryant’s Breakfast

Best Brunch

Owen Brennan’s

The Beauty Shop

Brother Juniper’s

× Expand photo by Michael Donahue Huey's

Best Burger

🌟 Huey’s

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Top’s Bar-B-Q

Best Cajun/Creole

Owen Brennan’s

Bayou Bar & Grill

The Second Line

Best Chain Restaurant

Houston’s

Seasons 52

Capital Grille

Best Chinese

Wang’s Mandarin House

Mulan

Petals of a Peony

Best Coffeehouse (non-chain)

TIE: Cafe Eclectic / Otherlands Coffee Bar

Belltower Coffeehouse & Studio

City & State

Best Craft Cocktails

Alchemy

Peabody Lobby Bar

TIE: Bari Ristorante / Cameo / Restaurant Iris

Best Date Night

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Coastal Fish Company

Erling Jensen the Restaurant

Best Deli

Elwood’s Shack

Young Avenue Deli

Kwik Check

Best Dessert Shop

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Frost Bake Shop

La Baguette

Best Dive Bar

Alex’s Tavern

Momma’s

Earnestine & Hazel’s

Best Food Truck

TACONganas

Soi Number 9

New Wing Order

Best Fried Chicken

🌟 Gus’s Fried Chicken

Superlo Foods

Jack Pirtle’s

× Expand #33 - Jerry's Snow Cones Jerry's Sno-Cones

Best Frozen Treat

Jerry’s Sno Cones

MemPops

Sugar Ghost

Best Happy Hour

Bardog Tavern

Brookhaven Pub

Alchemy

Best Indian

🌟 India Palace

Bombay House

Golden India

Best Japanese

Good Fortune Co.

Nagasaki

TIE: Red Koi / Sakura

Best Kid-Friendly

Huey’s

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Railgarten Diner

× Expand Justin Fox Burks Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Best Local Brewery

Wiseacre Brewing Company

Ghost River Brewery & Tap Room

Crosstown Brewing Company

Best Mediterranean

🌟 Casablanca Restaurant

Taziki Mediterranean Cafe

Petra Cafe

Best Mexican

Los Comales

Las Delicias

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Best Outdoor Dining

🌟 Coastal Fish Company

Slider Inn

Celtic Crossing

Best People-Watching

🌟 Peabody Lobby Bar

Celtic Crossing

Lafayette’s Music Room

Best Pizza

Aldo’s Pizza Pies

Memphis Pizza Cafe

Hog & Hominy

Best Place to Impress Out-of-Towners

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Itta Bena

Folk’s Folly

Best Place to Watch the Game

Brookhaven Pub

Rocky’s

Celtic Crossing

Best Plate Lunch

Soul Fish Cafe

Patrick’s

Cupboard Restaurant

Best Restaurateur

TIE: Kelly English (Restaurant Iris, The Second Line, Fino’s on the Hill) / Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman (Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Hog & Hominy, Catherine & Mary’s, Bishop)

Aldo Dean, Aldo’s Pizza / Bardog Tavern / Slider Inn / Momma’s

Tom Powers, Flight Wine Bar / Southern Social / Porch and Parlor / Coastal Fish Company

Best Seafood (non-fast-food)

Coastal Fish Company

Tsunami

The Half Shell

Best Shared Plates

Babalu Tapas & Tacos

Tsunami

Catherine & Mary’s

Best Steak

🌟 Folk’s Folly

Porch and Parlor

Side Porch Steak House

Best Taco

TACONGanas

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Las Tortugas Deli Mexicana

Best Thai

🌟 Bangkok Alley

Pho Binh

Emerald Thai Restaurant

Best Vegetarian / Vegan

City Silo Table + Pantry

Pho Binh

Global Cafe

Best Vietnamese

Pho Saigon

Pho Binh

Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

× Expand Photo courtesy Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar Flight Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Best Wine List

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar

Folk’s Folly

TIE: Bari Ristorante / Knifebird

Best Wings

Central BBQ

Ching’s Hot Wings

The Wing Guru

Restaurant We Miss the Most

Pancho’s

Bhan Thai

Justine’s

Worth the Drive

City Grocery (Oxford, MS)

Como Steakhouse (Como, MS)

Wilson Cafe (Wilson, AR)