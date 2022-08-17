Our Annual Guide to Memphis Nightlife

× Expand elvis movie still Photographs Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Austin Butler takes the stage as the King of Rock-and-Roll in the Warner Bros. Pictures feature ELVIS.

Absinthe Room — If you aren’t careful, you might absentmindedly walk past this gem tucked above the King’s Palace Cafe. Almost like a portal to a different dimension with its moody interior and easygoing vibes, the Absinthe Room is a cozy refuge from Beale Street reveling below. 166 Beale

Alchemy — This Cooper-Young staple has found what it takes to create the perfect chemistry, whether that’s in their imaginative elixirs or in their carefully crafted ambience, perfect for long conversations and indulging in tapas. 940 S. Cooper

Alex’s Tavern — At the oldest, single-family-owned tavern around, you’re considered family the moment you walk in, so pull up a chair and dig into one of Alex’s famous Greek burgers. 1445 Jackson

Art Bar — In such a cozy and eclectic setting at Crosstown Concourse, it’s easy to settle in for a while and difficult not to leave inspired. 1350 Concourse

Boscos — Nestled in Overton Square, Memphis’ first brewpub has earned many accolades, brewing almost 60 styles of beer each year, creating something for everyone. Be sure to check out their seasonal offerings; they won’t let you down. 2120 Madison

Brass Door Irish Pub — Unlike Let’s Make a Deal, behind the Brass Door are no zonks, only an endless amount of historical charm, attentive service, and obvious enthusiasm for any game of futbol. 152 Madison

Brookhaven Pub & Grill — Though a classic and well-rounded sports bar at its core, Brookhaven Pub & Grill goes beyond pleasing only the sports fanatics, offering great service and drinks, plus weekly events like pint nights, trivia contests, and live music. 695 W. Brookhaven Circle

Carolina Watershed — When a Renaissance festival is nowhere to be found, this indoor/outdoor waterhole is the next best thing. The four fluted metal grain silos house this restaurant and bar in a scenic, enchanted backyard with picturesque greenery, lively waterfalls, and fairy lights, where you can find turkey legs that rival any good old-fashioned fair fare. 141 E. Carolina

Celtic Crossing — Even with so little to count on these days, you can always count on Celtic Crossing for a good time, no matter when. With live music, bingo, trivia, and sports viewing, the calendar is jam-packed, and even on a day dedicated to no specific event, Celtic’s drink menu will soothe your spirits with a huge selection of whiskey and other Irish pub staples, like Harp and Guinness. 903 S. Cooper

City Market Downtown — Don’t let this little corner store slip you by when Downtown. So close to AutoZone Park, the Orpheum, and other Downtown destinations, City Market is a reliable stop on the way to and from, with snacks galore and local beer on tap at bargain prices — only $2.99 a pint! 66 S. Main

The Cove — Cast away your inhibitions at The Cove, where the world is your oyster and oysters go hand-in-hand with the cocktails served at this nautical-themed bar. 2559 Broad

Dru’s — An LGBTQ+ nightlife staple, Dru’s is always bopping with weekly drag shows and karaoke with queens. 1474 Madison

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium — Enter the Flying Saucer and you’ll gasp in glee at the beer selection that’s out of this world, not to mention the delightful saucers (not the flying kind) lining the walls and ceilings. A blast and a half. 130 Peabody Place; 1400 N. Germantown Pkwy.

Global Café — This Crosstown Concourse eatery has perfected international cuisine and creative drinks that are as delicious as they are bright and beautiful. 1350 Concourse

Gray Canary — Tucked inside Old Dominick Distillery, every dish, dessert, and cocktail served at the Gray Canary aims to take the consumer on a delicately balanced, flavored adventure. 301 S. Front

Growlers — Just across the street from Overton Park, this gritty venue is always bursting with live music that gets your blood pumping and body moving. 1911 Poplar

Half Shell — This seafood establishment will satisfy your every seafood craving and desire, complemented by a glass of wine or two. 688 S. Mendenhall; 7825 Winchester

Hi Tone — Open-mic nights, poetry slams, concerts, and inexpensive drinks punctuate this quintessentially Memphis venue. 412-414 N. Cleveland

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk — Toto, I don’t think we’re on Beale anymore. We just might be on Bourbon, smack-dab in the French Quarter at this honky-tonk with its Quarter-style exterior and courtyard patio — not to mention its New Orleans-inspired menu. 310 Beale

Lafayette’s Music Room — Boogie on down to this historic bar for live music that’ll leave you rocking-and-rolling with the best local artists and some national ones, too. 2119 Madison

Lamplighter Lounge — Lit only by lamps and no overhead lights, this tiny Madison Avenue dive’s delightfully weird vibes haven’t dampened, even in the midst of a pandemic. 1702 Madison

The Liquor Store — Things are easy-breezy at this charming and quaint bar, which offers breakfast all day, refreshing (and gorgeous) cocktails, and delightful service. 2655 Broad

Loflin Yard — Escape the stress of the day and enjoy the simple bliss of playing a game of giant jenga or cornhole in everyone’s ideal backyard, with barrel-aged cocktails, rustic decor, and a meandering creek. 7 W. Carolina

Lucchesi’s Beer Garden — A hidden East Memphis gem, Lucchesi’s promises a good time with its Mediterranean menu of scrumptious offerings, a near-endless selection of beer and ales, and some of the friendliest and most welcoming service out there. 84 S. Reese

Minglewood Hall — Like the Terminator, Minglewood Hall fulfilled its promise that it would be back, and we are pumped to cheer it on at boxing matches, laugh along to comedy shows, and belt it out during live music performances at this beloved venue. 555 Madison

Newby’s — An oldie but a goodie, Newby’s prides itself on its friendly atmosphere, live music, and pool hall as well as a fully stocked bar and extensive beer selection. 539 S. Highland

Paula & Raiford’s Disco — Let’s groove tonight, share the spice of life, on the dance floor all alight. What can we say, Paula & Raiford’s is a classic for a reason. 14 S. Second

The Peabody — Referred to as the “living room of Memphis,” the lobby bar at The Peabody serves up elegant and tasty cocktails against the backdrop of “The South’s Grand Hotel,” complete with a view of the famous Duck March. 149 Union

Railgarten — Where there are hammocks, cornhole, beach volleyball, live music, and cocktails, you know there’s going to be a good time at this bar and grill in the heart of Midtown. 2166 Central

The Rec Room — Though still undergoing renovations at the time of this writing, this arcade/bar is the perfect place to sip on a local draft and celebrate your wins or mourn your losses as you play one of the bar’s many video games. 3000 Broad

RP Tracks — Sure, University of Memphis students frequent this bar and restaurant with its unique and vegetarian-friendly menu, but so do families and neighborhood residents. In fact, staff writer Bruce VanWyngarden wrote about his visit in our June issue and sang high praises about the Grizz Fizz, an elixir that matches the Grizzlies’ team colors. 3547 Walker

Rumba Room — Thank goodness, Memphis is not the town in Footloose because the Rumba Room would be outlawed as a number-one enemy. After all, it’s a place all about non-stop dancing with its live salsa bands, dance lessons, and high-energy atmosphere, not to mention its tropical cocktails. 303 S. Main

South of Beale — With South Main Trolley Night art walks and shows at the Orpheum on your calendar, South of Beale is the perfect pit stop to enjoy a tasty bite and drink as you stay on top of your busy schedule. 361 S. Main

Westy’s — With recipes perfected over decades, the food at Westy’s is delicious all day and all night, winter, spring, summer, and fall. So head on over and dig into their famous hot fudge pie, even if the summer heat threatens to melt the ice cream sitting on top. It’s worth the mess. 346 N. Main

Wild Bill’s — Both a Delta blues museum and a quintessential juke joint, Wild Bill’s is a bucket-list kind of place with a bucket-list kind of drink: a 40-ounce beer. 1580 Vollintine

World Famous Hernando’s Hide-A-Way — Johnny Cash, B.B. King, and Elvis have played music here, and chickens have played bingo. It’s easy to see why on earth the Hide-A-Way is “world famous.” 3210 Old Hernando

Young Avenue Deli — Happy vibes and good times thrive in this Cooper-Young hotspot, where an extensive selection of beer and pretty darn good bar food await. 2119 Young

Zebra Lounge — Sadly, no zebras lounge here, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying this swanky watering hole. 2114 Trimble Place