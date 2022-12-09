IBIS: Craft Cocktails with an Egyptian Twist

Fine dining and cocktails with a Memphis twist? Sign me up. But I don’t just mean Mid-South Memphis. 901Hospitality co-owner Jeremy Thacker-Rhodes’ new bar IBIS pays homage to the city’s roots and its namesake, the Memphis of ancient Egypt.

IBIS (pronounced like Iris) is named after the sacred bird of Egypt, which was worshiped as Thoth, god of the moon. Which is appropriate, since IBIS is poised to become a new Downtown hotspot. The former Pontotoc Lounge space has been completely reimagined, with a whole new look and menu.

“It’s such an eclectic spot,” says Thacker-Rhodes. “To boil it down, our style here is like if New Orleans and New York had a love-child, that kind of vibe, a mix to get people off their daily grind and create something new in Memphis. It gives us an opportunity to mix fine dining with a relaxing, comfortable space for a cocktail and happy hour.”

At IBIS, prepare to find both small plates alongside slightly larger portions. Think lobster rolls, city salmon, lamb meatballs, and plenty more. It’s what Thacker-Rhodes calls it giving an edge to a typical Southern twist. The suppli pair is a must have, a deep fried bundle of risotto and mozzarella cheese with a spicy marinara sauce. As a side, the twice baked sweet potato is elevated with a dollop of asiago cheese and bacon, chives, and creme.

Diners can eat downstairs at a table or by the bar, but upstairs in the lounge, there’s plenty of room for events like First Sundays, which he describes as “gospel and mimosas.” Look for plenty more diverse programming, like drag nights, burlesque nights, impersonator nights, and DJs and other live music. IBIS also plans to incorporate a speakeasy in the property’s basement, but that idea is still in development.

For now, IBIS officially opens on December 22nd. So post up at a hightop and sip on a King Tut (gin, bourbon, lime, bitters, ginger beer). And grab a lobster roll for me.

IBIS is located at 314 S. Main Street. Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday - Sunday; Sunday service begins at 11 a.m.