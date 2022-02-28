Best New Restaurants: Pantà

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks There are plenty of snacks, but pastry chef Inga Theeke serves up decadent desserts, like the tarta de Santiago, a flourless almond cake with honey and orange.

Editor’s Note: For our Top 10 New Restaurants list, published in full in the February 2022 issue, our editorial team selected (you guessed it) ten of the places we think represent the best of our city’s culinary future. We'll be spotlighting each of the restaurants online over the next several days. Please note that this is not a ranked list; we love what each of the ten featured restaurants bring to the table. Bon appétit!

photograph by justin fox burks All of the tapas at Pantà take inspiration from Catalonia, but some come with a Memphis twist from chef Kelly English.

Book a trip to Spain with one of the hottest new restaurants in town. Thanks to lots of buzz online, via word of mouth, or even in the pages of this magazine, you’re probably familiar with Pantà by now. Chef Kelly English calls the restaurant, which opened last October, “one of the greatest joys of my professional life,” and that exuberance shines through with a radiant array of snacks and tapas alongside designer David Quarles IV’s bright, bold decor that bursts with vivid colors not out of place on a Gaudí canvas. “I just wanted to capture the culture of Catalonia,” says English. “They live and exist in the way that they naturally do.”

Pantà can be whatever Memphis needs it to be: an early-evening glass of cava to kick off the night, a full sit-down dinner, or a late-night wind-down.

In his old Restaurant Iris space, near Overton Square, English truly captures the essence of Catalonia with traditional dishes like patatas bravas — fried potatoes dressed in varying aiolis — or the sour and spicy peix cru bowl built around the freshest fish available on any given day. “Our menu will be fresh, it will be vibrant,” says English. “We’re going to have a lot of seafood. There will be a lot of vegetable-driven plates.”

There’s also a bit of Memphis in everything that English cooks up. The bomba barceloneta, traditionally made with braised beef, is given a Bluff City touch with Payne’s BBQ. And each tapa is served atop ceramics from local potter Brit McDaniel’s Paper & Clay studio.

On the drink side, beverage director Larin Culp curates a selection of Spanish wine; manager Aaron Ivory and bartending partner Morgan McKinney whip up unique cocktails like the Reposado tequila-based naked dragon. Extra-thirsty diners can enjoy an extensive gin and tonic program.

Pantà can be whatever Memphis needs it to be: an early-evening glass of cava to kick off the night, a full sit-down dinner, or a late-night wind-down.