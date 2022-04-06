Memphis Staycations

We’re as excited as anyone about the beautifully upgraded Concourse B at Memphis International Airport, which has at last moved out of the 1960s and into more modern times. And unlike so many interchangeable airports, this one feels distinctively Memphis, thanks to the work, organized by the UrbanArt Commission, of 61 local artists that was recently installed there. But if your vacation plans don’t involve air travel, there’s plenty to get excited about right at home, We asked a range of Memphians to tell us about the ingredients of their perfect Memphis days, suggesting that these notable folks branch out from the local institutions they’re associated with, and they delivered. Let their inclinations inspire your next staycation experience.

× Expand photograph courtesy jdpphoto12 / dreamstime The Peabody ducks welcome local and out-of-town visitors.

Boo Mitchell

Owner/Producer — Royal Studios

“My favorite staycation destination? The Peabody, hands down. They’ve got super-plush beds, those great robes, and the absolute best room service you can imagine. A lot of hotels don’t have room service. And The Peabody’s is spectacular. Especially the breakfast, because, you know, when you staycation, you always go out to dinner, and maybe sleep a little late. And then you order breakfast in. If I can get a five-star breakfast sent to my room without going to the lobby, I’m just going to freaking do that! Also, The Peabody has one of the best lobby bars for meetings. I’ve had meetings with some pretty iconic people in that lobby bar. And then at night, you can just valet-park and all of Downtown is right there. Me and my wife, Tanya, have been staycationing there for years — since we were dating, actually.”

× Expand photograph courtesy discover memphis naturally A sculptural archway leads visitors to one of the walking trails in Overton Park.

Sunshine Abou Bakar

Digital Creator

“I think there is no greater gift to children than being immersed in the outdoors. You don’t have to go far to find outdoor amenities in Memphis. Steps away from Downtown, there are all the views of the river along the bluffs, and in Midtown, you’re never far from the magic of Overton Park. My favorite place to be is anywhere beside a body of water — like the Wolf River Trails and the hidden sandbank.”

× Expand photograph by brian groppe The Metal Museum grounds offer unique views of the Mississippi River.

Maysie Craddock

Artist

“While I can most often be found painting at The Medicine Factory, because I love working there so much, I feel lucky to live in a city that has so much to offer within just a mile of my studio. I am always inspired by the excellent shows on view at the Metal Museum — the Tributaries series especially challenges my ideas about the possibilities of materials and the incredible creativity of sculptors and jewelers pushing the boundaries of their medium. Plus, it has the best river view in Memphis. Also nearby is the wonderful Big River Crossing, giving me views of the Mississippi as it changes through the seasons. And, keeping with the Mississippi theme, for a great lunch I love the Four Way over on Mississippi Boulevard.”

× Expand photograph by r. daily / shelby farms park Shelby Farms Park.

Darnell Settles

Cyclist

“What I like the most about being outdoors in Memphis is the community. It almost feels like a club. When I’m driving to work, and I see someone running or riding their bike, I’m like, ‘Those are my people.’ Shelby Farms Park is hard to beat because of the diversity of activities. Want to do a few XC short-track laps on your mountain bike? Cool. Want to have a nice relaxing walk around the lake? Cool.”

× Expand photograph by mike kerr From art to pizza, Broad Avenue is a not-so-hidden gem.

Michael Detroit

Executive Director — Playhouse on the Square

“I could spend a whole day in the Broad Avenue Arts District. Whether it’s ‘First Fridays on Broad’ or ‘Holiday Open House Week’ or ‘Broad Avenue Art Walk’ or just any ole’ day, I would start my day at Whitney Winkler Art Studio and Shop on N. Hollywood, then turn the corner on Broad, stopping by T Clifton Art Gallery and check in on Mylo, the dog who greets visitors, then end the day with a great bottle of wine and the best seafood paella in town at Maximo’s! Of course, window shopping the entire way goes without saying. And because I live close by in Midtown, maybe another glass of wine on our front porch, because porch sittin’ is always good!”

× Expand photograph by brian groppe Wolf River Greenline bridge.

Ella Mae Mullins

Hiker and Outdoor Adventurer

“Memphis has so many options to enjoy the outdoors: picnic at Shelby Farms Park, bike riding either off-road or on a paved path, kayak the Wolf River, paddleboard at Shelby Farms Park, see the sunset along the river Downtown. There is a variety that will fit all individual's needs. I love that you can be in the middle of the city and feel like you’re out in the wilderness far from the city.”

× Expand photograph by pierre jean durieu / dreamstime B.B. King’s on Beale Street.

Amanda Willoughby

Lead Video Instructor — Memphis Public Library

“For a perfect day, first, I take my dog, Jojo, to the Shelby Farms Park off-leash dog park, because he loves to run. Then it’s off to Ben Yay’s Downtown. They have good light and hardy brunches. I had the lump crabmeat on top of fried green tomatoes on a little salad, and it was so good! I like to shop, so then I would definitely hit up some of my favorite stores, like the African Place in the Uptown area. They have food there, too. I would check out some of the smaller shops on Broad, and find a little art crawl to shop at.

“A perfect evening would include an Indie Memphis Shoot & Splice. It’s always awesome, and all my friends are usually there. You get to hear some really interesting people talk about what they do. Afterwards, I don’t have a lot of friends who do bars, but if y’all invite me, I’ll go! I recently tried the Art Bar in Crosstown for the first time, and I liked that. Railgarten usually has good music. Just last night I saw the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and they are amazing. They were at Crosstown Theater. They have a new residency there.

“Then, it’s back Downtown. I’d hit Beale Street to see what’s going on down there, get some good drinks. B.B. King’s — I’d definitely go to B.B. King’s.”

× Expand photograph by alex shansky / courtesy memphis tourism The International Blues Competition.

Holly Whitfield

Author — I Love Memphis Blog

“Part of what I love about Memphis is the variety and diversity of experiences, people, and places we have. I don’t know if it’s in the air or in the delicious water, but I know the special moments happen in Memphis in a way that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. A few examples:

“I remember Beck’s ‘Raspberry Beret’ cover at Beale Street Music Fest — days after Prince had passed — on the banks of the Mississippi River, the rain softly falling and everyone singing along. I remember the Overton Park Shell concerts when I introduced my childhood Mississippi friends to my new Memphis friends and watched my worlds collide in the best way.

“Then there was the sweaty and wild Lord T & Eloise blowout in Overton Square on July 4th weekend years ago, that parking-lot show from one of Graham Winchester’s first bands when I was in college, and the Lucky 7 Brass band performance at sunset after the I Love Memphis tenth birthday party at Railgarten. There are last summer’s concerts at Handy Park when Memphians crawled out of their quarantines to turn up for PJ Morton, Marcella, Amy LaVere and Will Sexton, and the Sensational Barnes Brothers. There are so many more.

“We can’t conjure these experiences on command, but in Memphis all the ingredients are here. For many years, our city’s parks and trails have given me solace, space, and happiness while the ever-present music provides the soundtrack. These experiences connected me to Memphis and helped me put down roots. Best of all, I know there are more to come.”

× Expand photograph by brian groppe The Rosa Parks exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Ruby Bright

Executive Director — Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis

“A staycation day would start with the National Civil Rights Museum and a short walk to the newly installed Ida B. Wells Statue. After that, I would take an on-foot self-tour of the best-kept secret — the new Women’s Heritage Trail. And, if I had the energy, I would take a slow stroll across the Big River Crossing and admire the great Mississippi River. There are so many ways we have grown as a city, but these places provide us inspiration of where we could be if we all work together. It’s a time for reflection and celebration. Memphis is unique in giving that balance to all who visit the Bluff City.”

× Expand photograph by robyn birch The newest members of the Birch family (L-R): Mason James Birch, Matthew Birch Jr., and Charlotte Birch.

Joe Birch

News Anchor — WMC-TV Action News 5

“A good night of blessed sleep would be the start of a perfect day for this reporter. After morning prayer and quiet time, coffee and a review of news sites are necessities for lift-off. After kissing wife Robyn goodbye, my first stop on Thursday mornings would be Panera Bread in Laurelwood, where intermittent roars of laughter from our table happen a lot. Five or six of us who belong to the original Memphis Rotary Club gather as a leadership team to enjoy each other’s company and chart our course. Otis Sanford serves as president and guides our planning of service projects and weekly speaker luncheons as Brett Batterson (Orpheum president), Taylor Hughes (our executive director), Brigadier Gen. Harry Montgomery Jr. (ret.) of the Tennessee Air National Guard, and Amy Beth Dudley of the Community Foundation offer entertaining commentary.

“The fun factor would rise exponentially at the Links at Whitehaven or any course that would admit a frequent foursome: Steve Mitchell, Dennis ‘Sweet Denny P’ Paden, ‘Memphis Mike’ Hearington, and this bogey-maker. It would be a cavalcade of golfing comedy. A perfect day would include conversations with other golf friends such as Nick Scully, Jon Hornyak, Clay Bounds, Gaylon Reasons, Borys Tomaszczuk, and so many others. We might retell the story from the old Holiday City course in Olive Branch that had us doubled over circa 1983. A duffer ahead of us fired a series of shots that all landed in a lake. Red of face and fuming, the player took his bag of golf clubs and launched them into the watery depths. He quit the game forever right before our eyes, storming away — only to return moments later to wade into the lake, retrieve his bag, unzip a pocket where he had stored his car keys, and then relaunch the bag!

“We’ve giggled over that one over many a lunch, including those prepared by the incomparable ‘Rev. Bailey,’ the esteemed chef at the Women’s Exchange where men can dine, too. It might be the most consistently excellent food in the city. After a nap, a day of perfection would feature a visit from the Birch twins, our now 4-year-old red-headed grandchildren (Charlotte and Mason James) and their cousin (Matthew Jr.) who turns one in August.

“After some fun and giggles with our twins, we might take little Matthew Jr. for a stroll around our Midtown neighborhood. A perfect day would include conversations with our son, Joseph, his wife, Natalie, and our son, Matthew, and his spouse, Xinlun. They have brought us so much joy. The unseen hand in all this perfection would be native Memphian Robyn Davis Birch, who orchestrates our loving family life. We might go to dinner at Second Line but more likely than not, she would have produced another spectacular dinner at home. After evening prayer, we’d get comfortable to stream a movie or TV show. Twenty minutes later, Robyn would see a regular rerun on this day of Memphis perfection: her local news anchor husband slipping back to blessed dreamland.”

× Expand photograph courtesy discover memphis naturally Biking beside the Mississippi River.

Carrie Bernans

Actor, Stunt Performer

“A perfect day in Memphis would be to either walk or take a bike ride down on the river. Then I’d grab breakfast or brunch at a restaurant Downtown or in Midtown — places like Another Broken Egg, Sunrise Memphis, or Automatic Slim’s. I love this place called Sage Memphis. I would order off of their brunch menu and get the egg white omelette with a side of avocado and the soul waffle — and a mimosa or two!”

“Afterwards, I would possibly catch an afternoon play or dance performance with a theater company like The Orpheum or Theater Memphis. And I would go to a Memphis Grizzlies game, because I love sports! Before the game, I usually eat at Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous restaurant and order the shredded chicken barbecue nachos with everything on it. If I eat Downtown I would go to Flight restaurant and wine bar if I’m feeling fancy. Otherwise, it’s Blues City Cafe and I’ll do the Southern fried chicken tenders with greens and fries, and the apple dumpling or the pecan pie for dessert. I would finish my night on Beale Street dancing with friends or the Midtown area with live music. Then, home to sleep.”

× Expand photograph courtesy discover memphis naturally A jogging trail at Stanky Creek Park in Bartlett.

Bianca Phillips

Vegan Ultra Runner, Newsletter Editor — The Daily Memphian

“Although we don’t have mountains with sweeping views, we have so many outdoor spaces to explore. My very favorite place to run is Stanky Creek in Bartlett. But as a Midtowner, I’m more often in Overton Park or on the V&E Greenline. I love looking for wildlife! I almost always see deer on my trail runs, and sometimes I see snakes and the occasional turtle or lizard. I even spotted a fox once in Overton Park! Memphis has so many trails and lots of great places for kayaking (my second favorite outdoor activity).”

× Expand photograph courtesy discover memphis naturally Crossing the Wolf River on the Germantown Greenway.

Ali Manning

Food Scientist and Founder — Memphis Skater Hotties

“The outdoors is a way for me to enjoy nature and be connected to the community. Skating provides phenomenal exercise and allows one to be free through the unbound of music, movement, and culture. Memphis has so much to explore outdoors, from Downtown all the way to Germantown. There are so many reasons to get outside of your own neighborhood and explore! My favorite place to skate is the stretch of road on the Memphis Greenline in between Graham St., not far from Allison Ave. Also, the Memphis (Wolf River) Beach!”

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park Shelby Farms Park.

Leah Gafni

Vice President Marketing — Memphis Tourism

“When the weather is nice, the whole city comes alive, whether you’re having a beer on a patio or walking in the park or riding your bike. You’d be surprised that you don’t have to look far in Memphis to enjoy the outdoors. There are so many amenities within the city where you still feel like you’re surrounded by nature, and there are places that are a quick 20-minute drive from Downtown, like Shelby Forest State Park, where my dog Tina and I do the 3-mile loop almost every weekend.”

× Expand photograph by r. daily / shelby farms park Paddleboarding at Shelby Farms Park.

Ryan Stephens

Triathlete, Nurse Practitioner — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

“Being outside promotes calm and positive energy when life sometimes (frequently) serves the opposite. Being outdoors and outdoor activity is so impactful to maintain a healthy mind, body, and spirit. If you are coming to Memphis, you need to make time for a stop at Shelby Farms Park. You have access to paddle boating, hiking/biking trails, walking paths, fishing, zip-lining, open water swimming (in season), and access to the road cycling routes. It truly is an outdoor paradise for all comers.”