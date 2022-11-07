The 2022 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

With the gift-giving season approaching, put yourself at ease with the help of our local shopping suggestions. Whether you’re a late shopper, a mom on a mission, or looking for the perfect gift for your most difficult-to-please loved one, this gift guide aims to offer something for everyone.

Rockin’ Purses from Lansky’s

Looking for something special for the purse-lover in your life who has everything? Well, chances are very, very good that person doesn’t have one of these rock-themed handbags from the legendary Lansky Bros. in Downtown Memphis. And it’s pretty much a guarantee that heads will turn when you sashay into the club with one of these bad boys. Tap into your inner lead singer with the Freddie Mercury Jacket Bag. You say you’re more of a guitar goddess? No problem. The Brian May Guitar Bag is also a great, er, pick. Both will free your inner Queen for only $274.

Located inside The Peabody, 149 Union Ave., or online at lanskybros.com

EgglestonWorks Speakers

No holiday party is complete without family, friends, food — and a little music. Or maybe a lot of music if you have a matched set of Nico EVOlution speakers. The sound geniuses at EgglestonWorks have designed products “to strike that powerful, emotional chord naturally present in live music, to recreate the palpable realism of a live performance, complete and authentic to the most minuscule detail.” Prices begin at $5200. The Nico, their smallest model, matches a six-inch woofer with a tiny one-inch tweeter, and the sound quality is … well, you have to hear it to believe it.

Available online, or locate a dealer near you at egglestonworks.com

Meucci Pool Cues

Forget those old movies showing dingy poolhalls with battered cues and scuffed tables. The ancient game of billiards has acquired considerable class, and many aficionados have slate-bed tables in their own homes. The Meucci family offers players customized billiard cues when playing straight, rotation, nine-ball — whatever the game. The craftsmanship is superb, with rock maple shafts, Irish linen wrapping, rare wood or abalone inlays, and other high-end features that change the game in one swift break. Prices begin at $425 and top $2000 for the custom models. Rack ’em up!

Available at 3709 State Highway 302, Byhalia, MS, or online at meuccicues.com

Feast & Graze’s Classic Box

Charcuterie boards are trending these days, and it’s easy to see why. The cheese, the crackers, the fruits, the meats, the garnishes — all arranged so beautifully, perfect for everyone’s favorite pastime of grazing at any occasion, and the holidays are no exception. So for this holiday season, turn to Memphis’ tried-and-true Feast & Graze. The local business prioritizes sustainability; uses fresh, in-season produce; incorporates local makers in each board; and makes gift-giving easy with its Classic Box ($50-$245). Four sizes can feed from two to 18 people, and include cheese, meats, mustard, jam, pickles, produce, nuts, and more.

Available online at feastandgraze.com

Fine Jewelry from Mednikow

Family-owned and -operated since 1891, Mednikow Jewelers offers nothing less than refined, classic, and timeless jewelry. A perfect example is this 24 karat gold link bracelet with color-drenched cabochon gemstones accented with diamonds (price on request). Also shown: a one-of-a-kind 25.96 carat blue topaz oval cabochon ring in 24 karat gold ($5250). An elegant gift from Mednikow is perfect for any occasion, any generation, and any family member.

Available at 474 Perkins Extd., Suite 100, or online at mednikow.com

Silver Bells for Seniors

Remember how you felt when you gave a present that scored really big? And it wasn’t even remotely extravagant? So, do it again. Meritan, which provides services for seniors, has its Silver Bells program to benefit more than 300 frail and homebound seniors who are all below the poverty line. Their asks are typically very basic, such as a bathrobe or a gift card for food. And you can be an individual giver, or get a group together. Go to the Silver Bells section on the nonprofit’s website, choose from among the seniors on the list, purchase the gifts, and deliver them to Meritan. ’Tis the gift to be simple.

Available at meritan.org

Mystic Jewelry

Mystic Agora is a holistic wellness brand made for people who want to embrace the oneness that is in their community. They offer handmade jewelry, incense, books, and more. Head over to their website to support a local small business. Everything is ethically sourced, and made or chosen with love and intention. Prices range from $10 (rings) to $40 (bracelets).

Available online from mysticagora.com

Thistle & Bee Gift Sets

As a social enterprise, Thistle & Bee offers a safe place for women survivors of prostitution, trafficking, and addiction to heal and employs them in caring for 50 beehives, baking granola, harvesting and bottling honey, and making other products, all of which can be found online or at various retail locations and markets. For your gift-giving convenience, Thistle & Bee has premade gift sets that’ll wow any recipient — from the Honey Trio Gift Box ($45), which includes three flavors of honey, to the Gratitude Gift Box ($38), packed with a jar of honey, a bag of granola, tea bags, and a beeswax candle.

Available online at thistleandbee.org

Prime Meals from Folk’s Folly

Humphrey’s Prime Collection offers a combination of prime filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip steaks from Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House, year after year the winner of “Best Steakhouse” in our annual readers’ restaurant poll. The marbled and aged cuts are packaged fresh and can be shipped overnight from Memphis to any doorstep nationwide (including your own). For $280, the pack of six steaks makes a deliciously thoughtful — and thoughtfully delicious — gift for the holidays.

Available at 551 S. Mendenhall, or online at humphreysmemphis.com

Artwork by Frances Berry Moreno

For a gift that’s bold, eclectic, sometimes irreverent, but perpetually fun, look no further than Frances Berry Moreno, whose art always draws the eye and brings out smiles in any space. You’ve probably seen her whimsical murals around town at places like Society Memphis Skatepark and Coffee. Typically working in acrylic, paint markers, charcoal, and oil pastels, Moreno brings a zest of femininity and humor to her pieces. Her prints are $65+ and one-of-a-kind paintings are $165+.

Available online at whereisfrances.com

Sweets from Dinstuhl’s

Do readers know how lucky we are that Dinstuhl’s has called Memphis home since 1902? It’s like having Willy Wonka here, producing a never-ending supply of sweets. This Memphis institution blends batches of chocolate, caramel, vanilla, peanuts, pecans, sugar, strawberries, and so much more into enticing creations that add mouthwatering sweetness to any occasion. With so much to choose from, we suggest a 16-ounce box of chocolate fudge. Take your pick from pecan or no-nut for only $18.50.

Available at any Dinstuhl’s location, or online at dinstuhls.com

Prime Cuts from Home Place Pastures

Mom and dad fancy themselves grillmasters? Then make sure they’re serving holiday dinner with high-quality cuts from Home Place Pastures in Como, Mississippi. The farm can ship anything from a full barbecue pork kit to Rosette de Lyon salami, and hungry carnivores won’t be able to resist flipping open their favorite recipe books. But instead of settling for one cut, the best bet may be signing up a family member for one of the monthly Home Place Pasture boxes ($65-$199), with containers ranging from 5 to 15 pounds of assorted meat. Getting hungry yet? Then just order the whole dang animal. They can do that too.

Available online at homeplacepastures.com