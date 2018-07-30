Tommy Pacello

Born and raised in Memphis, Pacello is president of the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, a nonprofit organized to redevelop the Medical District. He served as a member of Memphis’ Innovation Delivery Team, a Bloomberg Philanthropies nonprofit formed to create plans of action against the city’s most critical issues. Projects in Memphis were aimed to reduce youth gun violence, lessen the number of neglected spaces and buildings, and induce economic growth in key neighborhoods within the city. Pacello has also worked at Code Studio, where he managed many nationwide projects regarding planning and development code, and has served as an assistant city attorney for the City of Memphis.