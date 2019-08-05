Todd Walker & Barry Yoakum

Todd Walker

Founded in 1995, the archimania architecture and design company is led by founding partners Walker and Yoakum, both fellows of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The firm is an exponent of progressive architecture — remarkable to see, delightful to experience — collecting more than 170 AIA Awards (tops in Tennessee), and ranked 8th nationally in design by Architect magazine. Architect’s Newspaper placed the company in its Top 50 Interior Architects and Designers list. The firm, a collective of architects and designers (called archimaniacs), recently moved to its adaptively reused zero-energy building on South Cooper. This year it was named architect of record for the proposed Brooks on the Bluff museum, and previous projects include Ballet Memphis, The Blues Foundation, The Grove at GPAC, Hattiloo Theatre, Memphis Botanic Garden’s Live at the Garden, and the University of Memphis Scheidt Family Music Center.