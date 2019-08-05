Tim Howard

One of the greatest American soccer players of all time, with his playing career winding down, decided to turn his hand to administration, and where better to do it than his hometown of Memphis? Howard was instrumental in helping bring professional soccer to the Bluff City as a part-owner of 901 FC. His pedigree and connections were crucial in helping Craig Unger and the rest of the front office find the right coaching and playing staff for the fledgling franchise. And that pedigree? During his career, Howard played for storied English clubs like Manchester United and Everton, set the world record for most saves in a World Cup match (15), is the most-capped goalkeeper in United States national team history, and has garnered a vast number of personal honors. Once he joins the front office full-time, expect to see the superstar in and around AutoZone Park during soccer season.