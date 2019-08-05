Marjorie Hass

Some might have found it difficult following the longest-tenured college president, but Hass wasted no time getting to work when she took over in 2017. As part of a campus expansion, she announced the establishment of the Lynne and Henry Turley Memphis Center, which doubled the college’s investment in community partnerships. In addition, she oversaw the inclusion of a new master’s degree in urban education. Hass previously served as president of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, since 2009. While there, she grew the size of the college’s applicant pool and increased student retention, strengthened the school’s financial situation, and improved the college’s environmental sustainability. Hass is past chair of the board of directors of the National Association for Independent Colleges and Universities. She holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in philosophy from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign..