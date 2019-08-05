Jerry Lee Lewis

Few musicians have relished such a reputation as “The Killer.” The native of Ferriday, Louisiana, came to Memphis in the 1950s to record for Sun Studios and shot to fame with blockbuster hits “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.” Lewis was the first inductee into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame. His pioneering contribution to the genre was recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and in 2008 he was inducted into the Hit Parade Hall of Fame. Named to Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” in 2004, in 2005 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. In 2009, Lewis was the opening act of the 25th Anniversary Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame Concert in Madison Square Garden. In 2013, he opened the Jerry Lee Lewis Café & Honky Tonk on Beale Street. Lewis has released more than 60 albums; his latest, Rock and Roll Time, hit #30 on the Billboard Rock Chart in 2014. He resides in Nesbit, Mississippi, in a ranch house with a piano-shaped pool.