Debbie Litch

Moving with high energy into Theatre Memphis’ 99th anniversary, Litch, executive producer since 2004, is leading the way with a major expansion and upgrade to the facility. Before heading up TM, she was director of development at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and interim executive director and director of marketing and development at the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. She’s received the Memphis Symphony Hebe and Amphion awards, Germantown Arts Alliance Patron of the Arts Award, Gyneka Award from the Women’s Theatre Festival of Memphis, the Memphis Ostrander Janie McCrary “Putting It Together” award, and the Distinguished Merit Award from the American Association of Community Theatre. Performances include featured soloist with the Memphis Symphony Pops Orchestra, The World Goes ’Round, My Way, Godspell, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hot ’n’ Cole, Curtains, A Sondheim Celebration, and Debbie Sings JUDY: Just for You.