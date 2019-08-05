Craig Unger

As president of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds (since 2014), Unger has overseen significant renovations to AutoZone Park (the Redbirds home for 20 years now) and coordinated off-the-field business for a franchise that won Pacific Coast League championships in 2017 and 2018. Unger now also serves as president of Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League expansion franchise that began play at AutoZone Park in 2019. Prior to his arrival in Memphis, he spent five years as an account executive with the St. Louis Cardinals, selling and managing corporate sponsorships.