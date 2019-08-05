Boyle and his forebears have been changing the face of Memphis since early in the twentieth century. The president of Boyle Investment Company leads a firm that has successfully built in places overlooked by others. In the late 1960s, for example, Memphis had no office parks, so the Boyle company got busy. The Ridgeway Center at Poplar and I-240 was a game-changer as were later projects like Schilling Farms, Humphreys Center, and River Oaks. It’s been a family enterprise even before the company was created. In 1907, Edward Boyle developed the Belvedere subdivision in Midtown. In 1933, three of his sons formed the investment company that expanded into sales, leasing and management, construction, mortgage banking, and insurance. Bayard Boyle Jr., a member of the Society of Entrepreneurs, led the company since the 1970s and remains co-chairman. Paul Boyle, meanwhile, oversees all the company’s operations.