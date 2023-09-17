Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

See an award-winning trumpeter, sit back and relax with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, see an aria showcase, enjoy an evening with a Grammy-winning husband and wife duo, and learn a little art history this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Crosstown Arts

Hermon Mehari & Peter Schlamb Quartet

Take a musical journey with multi-award-winning trumpeter Hermon Mehari, who has composed the groundbreaking album "Asmara" (Komos), fusing Eritrean harmonies with deep emotional expression. Alongside him, vibraphonist and pianist Peter Schlamb, known for his recent album "Electric Tinks," promises a captivating performance. Don't miss this fusion of jazz and Eritrean influences.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | Wednesday, September 20

× Expand GPAC

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band featuring Susan Marshall

Grab your friends and family and enjoy the fascinating sounds of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band featuring the incredible Susan Marshall while basking in the great outdoors. This ensemble showcases the remarkable talents of MSO musicians, delivering a diverse repertoire spanning dance band, big band, samba, and more. Enjoy cocktails and drink specials, and feel free to bring your lawn chairs and refreshments.

The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, September 21

× Expand Rudi E Scheidt School of Music

University Opera presents Aria Showcase

Undergo an enchanting evening of emotions as the University Opera unveils an Aria Showcase. Their talented soloists will grace the stage with operatic classics and introduce new gems as they kick off the 2023-2024 opera season. An aria is a chance to delve deep into the character's mind as a window into their innermost thoughts and feelings.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Thursday, September 21

× Expand Buckman Performing Arts Center

An Evening with Maggie and Mark O’Connor

Help welcome Mark O'Connor and his Grammy-winning wife, Maggie, to the Buckman. With three Grammy wins, seven CMA Awards, and numerous national champion titles, Mark O'Connor's musical journey extends across genres. Listen as they showcase their violin, guitar, mandolin, and vocals. Their work has touched the hearts of legends like David Grisman, Bela Fleck, Yo-Yo Ma, and more.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Friday, September 22

× Expand Brooks Museum

Art History Lectures

Delve into the fascinating world of visual culture at the Brooks Museum's art history lecture series. These talks go beyond mere objects, providing deep insights into art as a window into our history and society. This week's lectures explore the art and architecture of the Middle Ages of the 6th to 11th Centuries and the intricate world of Romanesque & Gothic art and architecture.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Friday, September 22