Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, get ready for ARTSweek! ARTSweek is an annual event to drive awareness of our local arts sector’s impact during the first week in December and kicks off Sunday, December 2. Also, get an exclusive look at the art of Paul Edelstein, learn the importance of being earnest, attend a holiday concert, visit your beloved Nutcracker, and get prepared with the pros. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Memphis Botanic Garden

One Night Only: The Art of Paul Edelstein

Celebrate the artistic journey of Paul Edelstein, a master artist with over 50 years of creativity from Oxford, Mississippi, to Damascus, Syria. As he enters a new phase and semi-retirement, get an exclusive look at the past 30 years of exceptional artistry. Discover unique pieces that have adorned homes and establishments in Memphis and seize the opportunity to own a part of his legacy, enhancing your space with timeless beauty.

Memphis Botanic Garden | Thursday, November 30

× Expand Tennessee Shakespeare Company

The Importance of Being Earnest

Indulge in the timeless wit of Oscar Wilde with his renowned 1895 play, "The Importance of Being Earnest." Regarded as possibly the wittiest comedy in the English language, the play follows the adventures of two bachelors, Jack and Algy, who create alter-egos named "Ernest" to navigate life's inconveniences. What begins as a lighthearted act takes a hilarious turn when they court two ladies with an unusual preference—love for men named "Ernest."

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Thursday, November 30 – December 17

× Expand Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Scheidt Holiday Concert

Embark on a musical journey celebrating the world's beauty and wonder with the University Symphonic Band. This heartwarming concert contains captivating compositions inspired by nature and captures the essence of the world around us. Best of all, admission is free.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Friday, December 1

× Expand Buckman Performing Arts Center

Nutcracker: Land of Enchanted Sweets

Follow along as Clara's timeless journey with her beloved Nutcracker unfolds on the Buckman stage. The Buckman Dance Conservatory's dancers bring a fresh interpretation to this cherished holiday classic. Expect a magical performance of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker—an event the whole family will cherish this holiday season.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Friday, December 1 - 3

× Expand Prizm Ensemble

PRIZM All-West Band Prep Workshop

Boost your confidence for the upcoming All-West auditions at this exclusive workshop! Led by seasoned teachers, the workshop covers scales, sight-reading, and audition excerpts, including mock auditions. Specifically designed to support middle and high school instrumentalists, attendees will gain valuable insights and additional preparation to ready them for the auditions. 100% of students who attended reported feeling more prepared.

Overton High School | Saturday, December 2