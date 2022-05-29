Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

From education to entertainment and every note in between, our community’s arts organizations are filling summer with almost daily opportunities to broaden your love for the arts. Learn over lunch, listen on the lawn, view in the gallery, and see the stage this week. Find more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Head over to the Dixon for their lecture series featuring presentations by local artists, scholars, and Dixon staff who share their diverse knowledge on different topics. Grab lunch from the Dixon café, Park and Cherry. Some of the upcoming conversations include The Dynamic Abstraction of James Little and Hydrangeas for Sun and Shade.

Dixon Gardens & Galleries

Through June 29

It's the most wonderful time of the year—free concert series time! Grab your blankets, lawn chair, and picnic baskets or snack on fare from the ShellEats community area. The series kicks off with Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Sunset Symphony to set the tone for a beautiful season.

Overton Park Shell

May 29 - October 23

Anika is the project of Berlin-based musician Annika Henderson, a founding member of Exploded View. Annika will share her first new album, Change, in over a decade. Spread across nine tracks, the central feeling of this new record is one of heightened frustration buoyed by guarded optimism.

Crosstown Arts

June 2

Summertime brings Bluebird Concerts back to The Grove at GPAC. See a mix of local and regional artists perform, like the Germantown Symphony Orchestra, while enjoying cocktails, drink specials, food trucks, and cornhole.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

June 3

"Pleasure is activism, and activism is pleasure." Head over to Tone's latest group exhibit, Spoiled, an exploration of pleasure: the ways we seek it, the ways we bar ourselves from experiencing it, and the ways we contextualize it. Viewer discretion is advised.