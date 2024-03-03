Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience the artistic response, relationship, and ultimate celebration between script and stage, paint and pen. From workshops to works of art on display, discover even more arts experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

EMYO: Light + Life

Impressionist artist Emily "EMYO" Ozier, raised in Tennessee with Cuban roots, has translated her lifelong mission to look for beauty in every day into a new book, filled with poetry, paintings, and activities and more artistic inspiration. Meet EMYO at Novel for a book signing and conversation.

Novel | March 5

Pet Portraits with Erica Qualy

Erica Qualy’s workshop will teach simple art techniques, acrylic tips, and color theory to guide you through the creation of a pet portrait, the perfect homage to your furry friend.

Arrow Creative | March 6

Read to Relate: “37 Incidents between Victoria and her Brain” by Libby Heily

A year-round, community-centered and community-run play discussion group offered by Theatre Memphis, Read to Relate is designed to bridge the divide between our personal understanding of the world around us and the stories of lives we are less familiar with. Jasmine Settles leads the next conversation surrounding anxiety and mental illness through a script “37 Incidents between Victoria and her Brain,” which can be checked out at the Box Office.

Theatre Memphis | March 6

Lock'd-IN: Fashion Ball & Awards

Sponsored by the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative, Lock’d-IN is a night designed to highlight creativity in our community. A BET-inspired venue, complete with a red carpet, will include an awards ceremony for fashion, music and artistic showcase, and business.

Believing Church | March 8

Germantown Community Theatre Presents “Little Women” by Kate Hamill

Now on stage since its March 1 premiere, Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women artfully builds relevance between 19th century works and modern audiences. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.

Germantown Community Theatre | Through March 17