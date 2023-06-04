Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, see an award-winning piano trio, learn the ins and outs of the writers' room, sew something fun for your wardrobe, hear and see real stories from the BIPOC community, get your zen on while appreciating public art, and learn about local and regional civil rights through music. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand Prizm Ensemble × 2 of 5 Expand Indie Memphis × 3 of 5 Expand Arrow Creative × 4 of 5 Expand Playback Memphis × 5 of 5 Expand UrbanArt Commission Prev Next

PRIZM Ensemble’s Season Opener: Trio Gaia

To kick off its annual International Chamber Music Festival, Prizm Ensemble presents Trio Gaia, New England Conservatory's graduate piano trio in residence, which offers an emotional, personal experience to its audience—inside and outside the concert hall. Do not miss this chance to see this award-winning group!

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | Monday, June 5

Shoot & Splice: On Writing with Craig Brewer & Hennah Sekander

Sit in on a wide-ranging conversation about film and television writing between filmmaker Craig Brewer and writer Hennah Sekander. Ranging from topics such as the WGA strike, the current industry culture, and the writers' room process, guests will enjoy a fun and engaging evening. This event, presented by Crosstown Arts and Indie Memphis, is free and open to the public.

Crosstown Theater | Tuesday, June 6

Sew a Pair of Linen Overalls with Whitney Wiggs of Fiber Arts

So, you want to learn how to sew a pair of comfortable, classy linen overalls for your summer wardrobe? Now is your chance to learn from the best, Whitney Wiggs of Fiber Arts. Attendees will spend two afternoons measuring, cutting, and sewing these fabulous overalls, with options for modifications to fit your liking. All supplies included.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, June 10 - 11

Juneteenth Memphis Matters

Playback Memphis' special Juneteenth performance features an all-Black performance Ensemble presented for an exclusively BIPOC-only audience. At a Memphis Matters performance, audience members spontaneously share reflections and true stories ranging from how their day went to an event that changed their life. Next, the Ensemble performs that story for the audience, adding value and richness to the retelling.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | Saturday, June 10

Public Art Yoga

Become immersed in nature and art by attending UrbanArt Commission's free Public Art Yoga classes over the summer. These classes are a relaxing way to support your artists and communities while engaging with the art. Each session will occur at a different location, introducing guests to separate pieces throughout the city. Bring your mat!

Cleaborn Pointe at Heritage Landing | Saturday, June 10

No Tears Project Memphis

This series of civil rights and arts education residency events uses music and conversation to engage communities in learning about civil rights. There are ample opportunities to attend free-to-the-public gatherings across the city, like educational concerts, panel discussions featuring civil rights heroes, and youth education programs that address Memphis’s past and present in the broader American civil rights story, and concerning the experiences of people living in Jackson, Mississippi, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Memphis Public Libraries | Saturday, June 10 – 14