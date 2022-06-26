Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Visit historical art exhibits, watch for “whales” on the river, and listen to the latest local musicians this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.
Metal Museum
From Artisans to Artists: African American Metal Workers in Memphis
Visit the Metal Museum to see the latest exhibit, curated by historian of visual culture, Dr. Earnestine Jenkins. View the evolution of traditional African blacksmithing practices through this celebration of African artisans and modern-day Memphis artists.
- Metal Museum
- June 26 - September 11
Indie Memphis
Sambizanga (Indie Memphis Screening)
Stop scrolling through Netflix and take your movie night on the town to see this 1972 Indie Memphis pick! From one of Africa’s first female directors, Sambizanga tells the story of Angolan resistance leader Domingos Xavier and his wife Maria’s epic journey to save him after his arrest.
- Crosstown Theater
- June 29
Metal Museum
Whet Thursdays Whale Watch
Add whale watching to your Thursday night plans and join the Metal Museum on the river after hours! Grab your friends to enjoy games, food trucks, live music, and metalsmithing demonstrations from Memphis’ best sunset view.
- Metal Museum
- June 30
Alex Greene
Alex Greene & the Rolling Head Orchestra
Alex Greene & the Rolling Head Orchestra bring a classic silent film to life with their jazzy new score for Flesh and the Devil (1926). Watch a scandalous love triangle unfold, accompanied live by Greene’s original score.
- GPAC
- June 30
Cameron Bethany
2022 Orion Free Concert Series: Cameron Bethany
Grab your friends to discover Cameron Bethany’s unapologetically soulful sound at the Overton Park Shell! With a voice trained in the church, this preacher’s son is prepared to take you on a journey of passion, faith, and romance sure to leave you breathless on your picnic blanket.
- Overton Park Shell
- July 2