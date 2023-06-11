Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Support students during their final summer intensive concert, celebrate Juneteenth in a myriad of ways, hear from a few drag queens on trial, learn about the life of Zora Neale Hurston through new eyes, and more this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand New Ballet Ensemble and School

Summerdance

Gather round as New Ballet Ensemble & School presents its annual event displaying the culmination of achievements and progress from the Summer Intensive and CityDance students! After weeks of conservatory-level training, this professionally produced program will be the ultimate performance, featuring New Ballet Performing Artists and an original repertoire choreographed by the students.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Thursday, June 15

× Expand Tone

Juneteenth Weekend

Tone Memphis is bringing an incredibly thoughtful and active weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. Events include a screening at Malco Studio on the Square, a spades tournament, a creative and exciting gala, an after-party, and a community festival featuring Project Pat, Duke Deuce, and Hitkidd to close it all out. Dance and sing, meet new people, and create unforgettable memories.

TONE | Thursday, June 15 - June 18

× Expand Emerald Theatre Company

Drag Queens on Trial

This dark comedy tells the story of three queens—Marlene Delorme, Judy Goose, and Lana Lust—who individually stand before trial for the "crime" of being a drag queen. On the witness stand, they reveal incredible stories, and backstage they throw shade. Between sessions, the audience hears the real tea spilled behind the scenes.

Emerald Theatre Company | June 16 - 18

× Expand Ann Perry Wallace

Live Rich Die Poor, A Zora Neale Hurston One Woman Play

Ann Perry brings Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston to life—literally—in this one-woman show. While searching for Zora's unmarked grave, famed writer Alice Walker accidentally awakens Zora, who no longer remembers her life and impact. See her life through new eyes, reimagining the beautiful and complex scenes that took place that we don't often read about. Strap in and put yourself in Zora's shoes as she confronts her life choices and discovers the reach of her impact.

Theatre South at First Congo | Friday, June 16 - 18

× Expand Prizm Ensemble

PRIZM Ensemble presents: A Juneteenth Celebration

This free concert honors Juneteenth and features Prizm Ensemble's choral, chamber, and orchestral music, celebrating black composers like Valerie Coleman and Jessie Montgomery and featuring The Sensational Barnes Brothers.

Crosstown Theater | Saturday, June 17