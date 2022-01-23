Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, change up your environment with a live classical performance or new Indie film, or hone a new craft. Find your niche from the selections below and, if you’re interested in more, visit ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy Indie Memphis / ArtsMemphis

Indie Memphis is now an official Sundance Satellite screen partner and will screen a notable selection of 2022 Sundance Film Festival films during its closing weekend. This curated selection is one you won’t want to miss!

Crosstown Theater

January 28 - 30

× Expand Image courtesy Matsuriza Taiko / ArtsMemphis

Japanese Taiko drums have been around for centuries. With their enthralling sound, these drums have been paramount in religious ceremonies, festivals, and battlefields — and now you can hear them in Memphis. This performance, which balances traditional and new compositions, is paired with a dazzling display of physical stamina and mesmerizing choreography.

Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center

January 28

× Expand Image courtesy BMB Designs / ArtsMemphis

Ready to add new earrings to your collection? Or maybe you’re looking to give a gift with a personal touch? In this workshop, you will design three sets of earrings with new construction techniques taught by Brandy Boyd. Head home with beautiful new accessories that are bound to match your style—since you did make them yourself, after all!

Arrow Creative

January 29

× Expand Image courtesy Metal Museum / ArtsMemphis

Ready for a new hobby? Metal Museum’s new classes will teach you the basic techniques of metal casting. Tools, molds, and materials are all provided. Learn the difference between oil bonded and resin bonded sand molds, and bring some spectacular metal pieces home to enjoy.

Metal Museum

January 29

× Expand Image courtesy Iris Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

Musical America’s 2022 Conductor of the Year will be performing this weekend with Iris Orchestra. As an accomplished pianist, clarinetist, keyboardist, and conductor, his show is one you will want to see. Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, Haydn’s Symphony No.92 in G Major, and Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 are all on the program for your listening pleasure.