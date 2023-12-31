Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Happy New Year! Ring in 2024 with a mix of artistic inspiration and environments, from galleries to the Broadway stage and great outdoors. Discover more at ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Germantown Greenway - Shelby Canopy

Shelby Canopy: Our Shared Connection

Step into an immersive public art project that aims to raise awareness of our community's natural resources, foster connections between people and our green spaces. Located along the western edge of the Germantown Greenway, explore the trail from sunrise to sunset.

Germantown Greenway

Through April 19

× Expand Orpheum Theatre Company COMPANY A Musical Comedy _R015696

Company

Three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott helms this new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy. Bobbie’s 35th birthday is met with, “Why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family?” As she searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

Orpheum Theatre

January 2 - 7

× Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Munch & Learn

Pre-order Park + Cherry and enjoy a one-hour lunch session focused on the New Year, led by Lacy Mitcham, Public Programs Coordinator of Dixon Gallery and Gardens.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

January 3

× Expand Memphis Brooks Museum - Black American Portraits

Black American Portraits

Don’t miss the final week of this exhibition, which chronicles the many ways in which Black Americans have used portraiture to envision themselves in their own eyes. Featuring more than 100 portraits, these works celebrate joy, abundance, and agency.

Brooks Museum of Art

Through Jan 7