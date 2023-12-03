Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate ARTSweek, buy locally made student art, hear from a floral designer, document your art, dream of a "Stax Christmas," craft your own ornament, and join Clara and the Nutcracker on an enchanting journey. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× 1 of 6 Expand Carpenter Art Garden × 2 of 6 Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens × 3 of 6 Expand Contemporary Arts Memphis × 4 of 6 Expand Stax Museum × 5 of 6 Expand Arrow Creative × 6 of 6 Expand Children's Ballet Theater Prev Next

ARTSweek

ARTSweek is an annual event to drive awareness of our local arts sector’s impact during the first week in December. Follow ARTSmemphis on social media for curated event guides, grantee highlights, and more happening during this special celebration.

Multiple Locations | Saturday, December 2 - 10

Art Garden Holiday Bazaar

The dedicated students at Carpenter Art Garden have worked hard throughout the year to showcase their unique and beautiful creations at this market. Explore and purchase student artwork and holiday crafts, knowing that 70% of the proceeds directly support the talented young artists.

Carpenter Art Garden | December 4-7

Munch and Learn: Kevin ﻿Coble

Lunch and learn with Kevin Coble, owner of Le Fleur Flower Shoppe, a proud family-owned establishment dedicated to providing the Memphis area with the finest floral arrangements. Sweeten your lunch break by immersing yourself in this engaging series, where knowledge blossoms alongside exquisite floral creations.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | December 6

Contemporary Arts Memphis: Documenting Your Artwork Workshop

Whether capturing your creations through photographs, videos, or scans, how you showcase your art can be the deciding factor in your application's success. At this session, fellows will receive guidance on mastering the art of proper documentation for college applications. Limited space available.

University of Memphis | December 9

Stax Christmas: Album Listening Party & Conversation with Deanie Parker and Jeff Kollath

Journey through festive memories and enjoy a special listening session of Craft Recordings' new release, "Stax Christmas," featuring 12 classics from the Stax vaults. Join the conversation and grab an exclusive copy of Written in Their Soul, a project spotlighting Stax Records songwriters. Celebrate 20 years of the Stax Museum with this soulful evening of stories and musical treasures.

Memphis Listening Lab | December 5

Photo Transfer Holiday Ornaments with Valley Evangelista

Craft a personalized holiday ornament this year. This class combines the charm of instant film with the creativity of emulsion transfers, resulting in unique ornaments perfect for trees, wreaths, and beyond. No previous photography or crafting experience is necessary—just bring your holiday spirit and either a physical family photo, a scan disk, or a saved photo on your phone to make your ornament truly special!

Arrow Creative | December 9

Clara & the Nutcracker

Delight in the magic of this charming rendition of the classic holiday tale. Join young Clara on an enchanting journey through a magical toy shop, a festive Christmas party, a thrilling battle, and a snowy landscape, ending in a meeting with the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Kingdom of Sweets. Presented by the Children’s Ballet Theater and the Tennessee Ballet Theater, this production features talented children in principal roles and beautiful handmade costumes.

The Cannon Center | December 10, 2023