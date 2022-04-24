Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

From festivals and workshops to storytelling and parades, lean into your creativity around town and at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
arkwings foundation
Chakra-N-Chi Sacral Chakra Workshop
Bring a yoga mat and don’t forget to wear orange! On the final Sunday of every month, explore each color of the chakra through Arkwings’ free workshop. Learn about how colors influence your daily life and relationships with others through breathing work and meditation.
- Arkwings Foundation
- April 24
Metal Museum
Whet Thursdays Soul ’70s
After hours at the Metal Museum have returned! On the last Thursday of the month, enjoy games on the lawn, food truck fare, live music, metalsmithing demos, and one of the best views along the Mississippi.
- Metal Museum
- April 28
Orpheum Theatre Group Storyfest
Storyfest
Storytelling stakes a fond spot in our hearts. Everyone has a story, and by listening, we are able to question, reflect, grow, and learn. This two-day festival features intergenerational storytellers from across our city
- Halloran Centre
- April 29 - 30
Theatre Memphis
May Day Festival
The May Day Festival has returned for its second annual celebration. Stop by the arts market with an array of artisans booths, food trucks, and more.
- Theatre Memphis
- April 30
Off the Walls Arts
The Carnival of Creativity
Bring the whole family for a fun day of art, puppets, dance, and community. Make a mask or hat in the artmaking stations for the Puppet Parade event finale. With a special appearance from the Lucky 7 Brass Band and plenty of food vendors, you won't be disappointed.
- Off the Walls Arts
- April 30