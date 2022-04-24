Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

From festivals and workshops to storytelling and parades, lean into your creativity around town and at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Bring a yoga mat and don’t forget to wear orange! On the final Sunday of every month, explore each color of the chakra through Arkwings’ free workshop. Learn about how colors influence your daily life and relationships with others through breathing work and meditation.

Arkwings Foundation

April 24

After hours at the Metal Museum have returned! On the last Thursday of the month, enjoy games on the lawn, food truck fare, live music, metalsmithing demos, and one of the best views along the Mississippi.

Metal Museum

April 28

Storytelling stakes a fond spot in our hearts. Everyone has a story, and by listening, we are able to question, reflect, grow, and learn. This two-day festival features intergenerational storytellers from across our city

Halloran Centre

April 29 - 30

The May Day Festival has returned for its second annual celebration. Stop by the arts market with an array of artisans booths, food trucks, and more.

Theatre Memphis

April 30

Bring the whole family for a fun day of art, puppets, dance, and community. Make a mask or hat in the artmaking stations for the Puppet Parade event finale. With a special appearance from the Lucky 7 Brass Band and plenty of food vendors, you won't be disappointed.