× Expand Photos by Jim Escalante Lisa Gralnick Pearl Necklace

This Sunday, September 30th, from 4 to 6 p.m., the Metal Museum will host the opening reception and gallery talk for this year’s Master Metalsmith series, an annual exhibition honoring some of the best metalsmiths of the day. This year’s exhibition, which continues through January 13, 2019, will feature the works of Lisa Gralnick, a jeweler and sculptor known for exploring the use of gold for her art.

The exhibition will feature Gralnick’s newest series, Scene of the Crime, showcasing a collection of sculptures crafted to look life life-sized pieces of jewelry strewn about, as well as pieces from past series, including The Gold Standard, Reliquaries, Mechanical, Black Acrylic, and Folded Gold Brooches.

Gralnick initially garnered inspiration for Scene of the Crime from dealing with her mother’s recent death and feeling like she was pilfering through her mother’s belongings. The series was also inspired by one of the first known detective stories, Mademoiselle de Scudéry, about a series of jewelry heists and murders.

Gralnick will lead another gallery talk and reception at Metal Museum’s annual fundraiser, Repair Days, on October 20th.

Click here for more information about the exhibition.