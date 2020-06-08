Photographing Protests

× 1 of 4 Expand Noah Stewart Noah Stewart has been documenting protests in Memphis and in Jackson, TN, in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. × 2 of 4 Expand Noah Stewart Noah Stewart has been documenting protests in Memphis and in Jackson, TN, in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. × 3 of 4 Expand Noah Stewart Noah Stewart has been documenting protests in Memphis and in Jackson, TN, in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. × 4 of 4 Expand Noah Stewart Noah Stewart has been documenting protests in Memphis and in Jackson, TN, in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Prev Next

Noah Stewart didn’t start out as a photographer. The University of Memphis Biology major didn’t even pick up photography until late 2017.

“At first it began as something that was just for fun and to make some money on the side," he says. "As I got better though, I realized I could use my hobby as a way to tell stories.”

For the past week, Stewart has been traveling to protests in Memphis and in his native Jackson, Tennessee to photograph historic nationwide protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. Through his photos, Stewart has sought to try and capture the emotion and feeling of the nationwide protests.

“I wanted my pictures to show the emotion that many African Americans and allies were feeling in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Internally I knew how I felt, but I wanted there to be a physical manifestation of those feelings that others could understand.”

Noah Stewart

Stewart’s drive to photograph the protests came from a desire to do more than just march. “I knew that protesting and marching was important, but I felt like I had to do more. I knew that there were people that were unable or afraid to go out, so I wanted to give them a look into what it was like to be there on the frontlines.”

Stewart had never covered anything close to protests. Before his photoshoots, he had never been to one before. Most of his prior work had been model shoots or brand work.

“I've shot festivals that have a similar feel to protests, but it was still very new and nerve-wracking," explains Stewart. "I didn’t really know what to expect when going. I had been on twitter and other social media but everyone there was super supportive and helpful. It was the complete opposite of what I thought. The Memphis community was helpful and supportive. People were out giving us water and food. It was crazy.”

Stewart plans to cover more protests in the future and hopes that those capable will do the same.

“I feel like journalists, writers, and photographers all have an important job right now. It’s up to us to document the things that are unfolding in front of us.”

More of Stewart's work can be viewed on his website.