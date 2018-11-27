Merry Markets

× Expand Photo courtesy Agricenter International

Twenty-eight days until Christmas! It’s almost crunch time. Okay, well, maybe not quite, but there’s no reason to procrastinate on finding the perfect gifts for your friends and family.

Here are five holiday markets happening in town this weekend for you to check out and get a jump on those wish lists.

Choose901 Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Friday, November 30th, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, December 1st, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Memphis-themed goodies like T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, and baseball caps will be for sale on Friday and Saturday at Crosstown Concourse.

It’s Choose901’s fifth annual holiday pop-up shop.

Farmer’s Market Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, December 1st, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 50 vendors selling only handcrafted or homegrown products will set up shop at the Agricenter. From ornaments to jewelry to soaps, this craft show will have what you need and want.

P&H Artists Market

Saturday, December 1st, 6-10 p.m.

Local arts and crafts will be for sale at the P&H Cafe this weekend. This year, the cafe says they have more artists participating than any year in the past. Look for bone and metal jewelry, marbled mugs and coasters, paintings, and more.

Carpenter Art Garden Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, December 1st, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m; Sunday, December 2nd, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Carpenter Art Garden this weekend for its annual Christmas Bazaar. You’ll find stationery, ornaments, gift tags, wrapping paper, potholders, and more. Best of all, proceeds go to the garden’s youth programming.

Hive Holiday Market 2018

Saturday, December 1st, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, December 2nd, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hive Collective is partnering with Wonder / Cowork / Create to bring back their holiday market. The vendors list hasn’t been announced yet, but The Hive promises to bring the goods one needs to knock out that holiday list.