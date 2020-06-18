Memphis in May Canceled for 2020

Memphis in May (MIM) has been canceled this year. Officials announced the move Thursday morning.

Here's the full statement from MIM:

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, in the interest of public safety and under advice from local health authorities, the planned 2020 Memphis in May events scheduled for September 30th through October 23rd are canceled.

The difficult decision was made based on information in consultation with local health officials who advised that it would not be reasonable to host festival events as planned in 2020.

Our board of directors met this morning and voted to cancel the 2020 events. The health and safety of our patrons and participants is always our top priority.

We are disappointed that we are unable to reset for the fall as planned and that Memphis in May now joins the growing list of outdoor festivals and events that have been forced to cancel.

“The annual Memphis in May is an important part of the cultural fabric of our city, but this pandemic has impacted large-scale public events worldwide and Memphis is no exception,” said James Holt, MIM president and CEO.

Ticket holders, teams, and registrants will be offered a full refund or can opt to use their tickets or entries for the 2021 festival events. Participants will receive an email early next week with specific information for their ticket or registration and can also visit memphisinmay.org for details.

We are pressing pause this year, for the first time in over four decades, but we plan to be back next May bigger and better than ever. Mark your calendars now for the 45th anniversary of Memphis in May.

2021 Memphis in May International Festival

Salute to Ghana: May 1-31, 2021

Beale Street Music Festival: April 30-May 2, 2021

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 12-15, 2021

Great American River Run: May 29, 2021