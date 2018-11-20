Give Back this Holiday Season

× Expand Photo by Josh Boot on Unsplash

Each year, after Thanksgiving festivities and Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping, people around the world participate in Giving Tuesday. This Global Day of Giving, which falls on November 27th, kicks off the charitable season when people look for ways to give back to their community before the end of the year. Here are some of the many ways you can donate/volunteer around the Mid-South area this holiday season. You might even find somewhere you want to help year-round.

FEDEX FAMILY HOUSE

Holiday Card Tributes

You can send a holiday card to your friends and family with a donation to the FedEx Family House. This year’s theme is “From Our House to Yours.” Each card is $10 and can be personalized for each recipient.

FORREST SPENCE FUND

Forrest Spence Fund Holly Jolly Pop-Up —November 25th, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Get some of your holiday shopping done while helping a good cause at the Holly Jolly Pop-Up Shop. The event will have numerous vendors who will each donate a percentage of their sales to the Forrest Spence Fund.

Forrest Spence Fund Office, Chickasaw Oakes Village, 3092 Poplar Ave. Suite 15, Memphis, TN 38111

Le Bonheur Christmas Family Dinner — December 22nd, 5-8 p.m.

Volunteers will help serve a Christmas meal to the families at Le Bonheur Children’s Research Hospital. The dinner will include the distribution of toys and gift cards to patients, siblings, and caregivers. This event lifts the spirits of kids, and their families, who are in treatment at Le Bonheur during the holiday season.

The volunteer spots for Forrest Spence Fund events fill up quickly, more information can be found at forrestspencefund.org.

HOPE HOUSE

Holiday Cards and Inserts

Holiday cards are 5x7 and $15 each. They can be purchased by check, donation, or online. You can also purchase a 3x5 insert for your holiday card saying that you have donated to Hope House in their honor for $10 each.

Giving Tuesday

You can drop off donations at Hope House now until December 14th. Donation boxes will also be available November 19th through 30th at any Memphis IBERIABANK branch location or Deli on the Square in Overton Square. You can also shop online through Amazon and IKEA.

Some of their listed needs are: cold weather gear, household items, toiletries, and small appliances.

HUMANE SOCIETY

Deck the Paws — December 1st/2nd, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Humane Society plans to transform their location into a pet-friendly winter wonderland including pictures with Santa, holiday crafts, and a Howl-iday shopping mall.

LE BONHEUR CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

In-Kind Donations — Now thru Monday, December 12th

Help Le Bonheur celebrate Christmas by contributing to the annual toy drive.

You can drop off your donation at the main entrance at 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103.

For donation guidelines and wish lists, visit lebonheur.org/ways-to-help/in-kind-donations.

MID-SOUTH FOOD BANK

Holiday Food Drive hosted by Action News 5 — December 5th

Mid-South Food Bank is currently holding its 11th annual Holiday Food Drive at area Gateway Tire & Service Centers and Cash Saver Groceries. They are encouraging people to make food (especially canned veggies/fruits, meats, or peanut butter) and/or monetary donations. On December 5th, Action News 5 will be broadcasting live from six locations to follow the progression of the drive. The donations collected during this event make a large difference in helping struggling families during the holidays.

For a complete list of donation locations, visit midsouthfoodbank.org by clicking this link.

Cookie Letter

You can help the Mid-South Food Bank and honor your friends and family by purchasing a cookie letter. For a $50 per letter minimum donation, the Mid-South Food Bank will send the recipient a box of cookies as well as a comedically written letter about how much food was purchased in your name.

Holiday Cards

Proceeds from the purchase of holiday cards go to help end hunger in the Mid-South. $10 per card, $80 for 10 cards (mailed by yourself), or $150 for 20 cards (each mailed by the Mid-South Food Bank).

Year-Round

The Food Bank accepts monetary and food donations year-round, with every $5 providing 15 meals for people in need. Individuals can also volunteer at any time. For donation information and volunteer applications, visit midsouthfoodbank.org.

MIFA: MEMPHIS INTER-FAITH ASSOCIATION

Meals on Wheels

MIFA is looking for extra volunteers for Meals on Wheels between Christmas and New Year's Day. This program delivers meals to home-bound senior citizens in the Memphis area.

Home for the Holidays — December 20th, 9:30 a.m.-noon

Volunteers will be delivering a lunch and friendly check-in for Meals on Wheels clients. Afterward, everyone will gather back at MIFA for service-story sharing and a pizza party.

Ring in the New — December 27th, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Make colorful Happy New Year cards for MIFA’s senior clients before heading out to deliver hot lunches and good wishes to the men and women who receive Meals on Wheels through MIFA. Afterward, head back to MIFA for a light lunch and to make personal 2019 service calendars.

Senior Care Packages — Now thru December 19th

Volunteers deliver care packages to seniors with their meals on Christmas Day. They are asking for people to assemble at least eight of the listed items in an 11x14 gift bag and deliver it to MIFA.

Items include: blankets, stationery, postage stamps, calendars, winter caps, sweaters, T-shirts, socks, mittens or gloves, puzzles/crosswords, lotion, flashlights, lap robes, hygiene/toiletry products. No candy or razors, please.

MIFA is open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is located at 910 Vance Ave.

You can also donate a gift to MIFA:

$35 represents a week of hot meals for a senior; $75 represents night in a shelter for a family in need; $175 represents critical utility assistance; and $240 represents six weeks of Senior Companion service to vulnerable seniors in the community.

For more information about year-round volunteering and donations, visit community.mifa.org.

STREETDOG FOUNDATION

Shopping with Santa Paws

Tickets include complimentary valet parking, a reusable shopping tote, gift wrap on items purchased, and two drink tickets. 100 percent of proceeds benefit Streetdog Foundation.

At Saddle Creek North: December 13th, 5-8 p.m.

At Saddle Creek South: December 6th, 5-8 p.m.

Food Pantries:

Scott Center at UMNC, 3000 Walnut Grove, Memphis TN 38111

Holy Trinity Community Church Food Pantry, 685 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111

St. John’s United Methodist Soup Kitchen, 1207 Peabody Ave, Memphis, TN 38104

VOLUNTEER ODYSSEY

Looking for more ways to volunteer? Volunteer Odyssey’s Volunteer Compass is filled with opportunities in the Mid-South and is updated throughout the year.