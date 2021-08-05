Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 6th-8th

× Expand Photo by Claire James courtesy of Stax Musem Solid Gold Soulsville: A Celebration of the Music and Community at the Global Capital of Soul, Stax Museum Isaac Hayes' desk.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Friday, August 6, 6-8 p.m.

Stax Museum has a huge collection of funk and soul music items from the ’60s and ’70s. On Friday, 926 — the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band — is helping to celebrate the opening of a new and exciting temporary exhibit, “Solid Gold Soul: The Best of the Rest from the Stax Museum.”

The exhibit collection includes never-before-seen staff favorite objects, including rare photographs of Otis Redding performing in Memphis, stage costumes worn by members of Funkadelic and the T.S.U. Toronadoes, and rare vinyl records and photographs from the recently acquired Bob Abrahamian Collection. Each artifact tells a story about the person who used, wore, or played it.

To help with the celebration, local performers will share the stage with 926. There will be family-friendly games and activities, local food trucks, back-to-school giveaways, arts and crafts activities designed by the Stax Museum, informational booths, a Stax Museum sidewalk sale, and Moderna COVID -19 vaccines for those who qualify.

As an added bonus, the Stax Museum will be open and offer free admission to all attendees during the celebration.

Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash

Malco Studio on the Square, 2105 Court

Friday-Saturday, August 6-7

Filmmakers are hoping for your approval to win $5,000 prize money.

That's how it works. You visit Malco on the Square. Be entertained by 10 short films. Vote on your favorite.

This short film competition consists of films produced in Shelby County. The winner is determined by a set of film industry judges and you. All films are original, narrative works, 5-15 minutes long. The names of participants might be familiar like the published author, filmmaker, and playwright Tymika Chambliss, who has submitted Timothy. Kate Mobley is an actor, writer, and director based in Memphis and the host of On The Scene with Geeky Side TV. She wrote and directed her debut film, Shattered, which was chosen as one of the top 10 films to compete for the Memphis Film Prize.

Also competing is Memphis musician, writer, director, and producer Brandon Russell. His submission, A Moment in Time. Cinematographer, director, and editor Clint Till used his creativity, cinematic visual style, strong storytelling techniques, and professional attitude to secure a spot in the top 10 vying for the Film Prize with Miss Responsibility.

Support the arts and our Memphis artists all while being entertained.

Photo by Ankush Minda on Unsplash

Morton Museum of Collierville History, 196 N. Main, Collierville, TN

Saturday, August 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Take a ride on the Reading. Or better yet, take a ride to Train Heritage Day at the Morton Museum where a new exhibition, “When We Rode ‘Mike’: The Somerville Accommodation Train, 1914-1920,” will be opening. On display will be model trains by the Casey Jones Model Train Group. Free goody bags, MemPops, and conductor hats will be available to participants while supplies last, plus train photo opportunities. The Depot will host the Bluff City Benders’ model railroad featuring the Town Square, and the Executive Railcar and Caboose will be open for touring.

Enjoy the Wayne Jerrolds Band at the Town Square gazebo. At 10:30 a.m. and noon at the Frisco, Mike Ellicott will give a talk, “Frisco 1351: Its History, How it Works, and Why Steam Locomotives Became Museum Attractions.”

You’re on the right track for a fun-filled family-friendly Saturday.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Agricenter International Feast on the Farm

Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove

Saturday, August 7, 6 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser for Agricenter International will be held in person, with live streaming available for those who wish to participate long-distance or from the privacy of their homes.

Either way, all guests will enjoy a country-chic event at the newly renovated and air-conditioned ShowPlace Arena (or from home) featuring music, live and silent auctions, and cuisine from featured local chefs. This year’s chefs are from The Butcher Shop of Cordova, Pimento’s, Simply Fabulous Catering, Heart & Soul Catering, Hog Wild, and The Village at Germantown.

Celebrate agriculture and educational programs at the Agricenter.

Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central

Starts Friday, August 6, 5-8 p.m. Continues through October 10 on Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

A new series of weekend-long markets in the Museum‘s lobby, mezzanine, and Bodine Exhibit Hall will feature work by artists from Memphis and surrounding areas over six weekends during the next three months.

The event is similar to the classic Pink Palace Crafts Fair that will be held September 24-26 in Audubon Park. The Memphis Modern Market, however, will also feature modern and less traditional arts, such as floral arrangements and curated vintage. Visitors can expect to see traditional art, such as painting, prints, and ceramics as well as jewelry, florals, candles, baked goods, and a range of other locally made and curated goods.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.