Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 27th-29th

Various locations, visit memphisfashionweek.com for full schedule

Wednesday-Saturday, August 25-28

While the week of fashion officially started on Wednesday, there is still more fun to be had. Take a seat as Memphis Fashion Week (MFW) celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. In honor of this monumental milestone, the gifts are flowing for fans and friends of Memphis fashion and creativity.

The highlight this year will be on emerging designers from MFW’s Emerging Memphis Designer Project (EMDP). This project was started in the second year of MFW and has continued to be successful, ensuring that new designers’ ideas make it from the sketchpad to the runway.

Thirteen emerging designers will have their designs featured on the runway this year. All are local and range in age from 17 to 60. These designers work with University of Memphis professor of fashion design Sonin Myatt for seven months. From concept to runway and everything in between, designers are mentored during this time. In addition, join a pop-up fashion night out and after-party at Railgarten.

Scheduled events include:

Arrow Creative Class: Thursday, August 26, 6 p.m., a fun class for fashionistas. Arrow classes offer training and hands-on learning for artists and creative minds in Memphis and surrounding areas.

Fashion Night Out: Friday, August 27, 5:30 p.m., grab your friends and shop for a cause. Meet designers as well as local makers and be the first to shop the looks you'll see on the runway. Drinks and appetizers are included in the ticket price.

Emerging Designer Runway Shows: Saturday, August 28, 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m., show starts at 5 p.m.

Railgarten Afterparty (Open to the public): Saturday, August 28, 7 p.m. Party with the designers and fashionistas of MFW at Railgarten.

For more information and ticketed events, visit arrowcreative.org/memphisfashionweek.

× Expand Photo by Carla McDonald, courtesy of Theatre Memphis Hello Dolly! at Theatre Memphis Ensemble in their "Sunday clothes."

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Opens Friday, August 27, 7:30 p.m., continues through September 19, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m.

While Fashion Week celebrates ten years, Theatre Memphis opens its 100th season with Hello Dolly! celebrating the return of live theater to the public. The performance is as well known as the many notable local thespians involved in the production.

The Jerry Herman / Michael Stewart collaboration follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Directed and choreographed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley, this production stars Theatre Memphis executive producer Debbie Litch as Dolly. Vandergelder is portrayed by Barclay Roberts, who returns to the stage to re-create the role he held in the 2003 Theatre Memphis version of Hello, Dolly!

“Auditioning for this show was a must for me because I wanted to be able to really connect with our patrons as a special way to kick off our 100th anniversary. I like to be involved in one of our shows on stage from time to time to keep my pulse on what our production team and volunteers really go through in a show. And this role, specifically, is so special to me because I do it in honor and memory of my dear friend Ann Sharp, who played a quintessential Dolly on our stage before.” — Debbie Litch

Join Dolly as she meddles in the matchmaking affairs of others in this award-winning 1964 musical that has held its own for 57 years. Meanwhile, Theatre Memphis has entertained Memphians for 100 seasons. It is so great that “You’re still glowin’ — you’re still crowin’ — you’re still goin’ strong” and you will never go away again.

× Expand Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash Dinner & Dive In: The Lion King, Graceland

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Saturday, August 28, 6-10 p.m.

It might be hot outside but Graceland has the cure, a fun family evening out with dinner and a movie — poolside. Making a splash, participants will also be treated to an after-hours tour of the “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibition.

The evening starts off with the Disney Archive tour at the Graceland Exhibition Center. The fun will move across the street to The Guest House at Graceland where you can enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers on the back lawn. After dinner, take a dip or lounge poolside as you enjoy a screening of Disney’s The Lion King under the stars at the Guest House pool.

Don't miss this Rock-and-Roll King hosts the Lion King fun family event.

× Expand Photo courtesy of World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Stadium, 940 Early Maxwell

Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Memphis homegrown Southern Hot Wing Festival spread its wings in 2020. After wrangling interest in Memphis wings from around the world, the event changed its name to World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival. Unfortunately, before the newly expanded festival opened to the public, Covid clipped its wings. Fans from 34 states, 14 countries, and four continents winged it online. This year is the first in-person world championship event.

Though all the international teams who added to the excitement last year wanted to participate this year, Brazil and Costa Rica had to fly the coop for the 2021 competition. This turn of events might be a good thing for Memphis-based New Wing Order, who lost to the GRILLdroids from Costa Rica last year. The Costa Rican team won with a spicy strawberry wing dish.

More than 70 competition teams will be vying for the hot wing world championship this year, and you can sample their wings for a small donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. There will be live music, hot wing-eating and cornhole contests, a kids corner, and more.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meritan, Inc. Moonlight Classic Bike Tour, Benjamin Hooks Library

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Saturday, August 28, 9 p.m.

You might have rolled in one or more of Meritan’s fundraising Moonlight Classic Bike Tours in the last 20 years. As the event cycles into a new decade, it also shifts to a new venue. Starting at Benjamin Hooks Central Library, a new Midtown route will pave the way for a thrilling late-night event for bicycle-lovers everywhere.

Starting at 9 p.m. this Saturday, the pre-ride fun features a pre-race party including Memphis-made prizes and entertainment. Bike participants are encouraged to come dressed for Bling Yourself, Bling Your Corner, and Bling Your Bike contests. All ages are welcome to ride. The actual 14-mile Moonlight Classic Bike Tour begins at 10 p.m. under the light of the moon and the watchful eye of the Memphis Police Department.

Bikers can enjoy the carefree thrill of a night ride around town, with support vehicles ready if for any reason a biker cannot finish the journey. There will be plenty of food and drink — including beer — for all participants at the end of the ride.

Proceeds from the Moonlight Classic Bike Tour and Moonlight Tailgate will help Meritan fulfill its 60-year mission to provide healthcare and a variety of services to the most vulnerable among us.

Register online to receive admission to the pre-ride tailgate party, a t-shirt, post-ride snacks, and a fun-filled evening.

