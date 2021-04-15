Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 16th-18th

× Expand Photo by Julie Ray Art In the Loop, Ridgeway Loop Peruse artists like felting artist Chris Armstrong in an open outdoor space.

Ridgeway Loop at Briarcrest

Friday, April 16, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

After a tumultuous year of cancellations and setbacks, the ArtWorks Foundation’s annual Art in the Loop festival tested the waters with a scaled-down socially distanced event last October. It was a huge success.

Now, the annual festival is back in the month of April complete with festival fan-favorites like felting artist Chris Armstrong from Nashville and local sculpture artist Lester Jones. Food trucks will be on-site including Cousin’s Maine Lobster, VooDoo Cafe, MemPops, Eat at Eric’s, and 2 Buck Grilled Cheese. Memphis Dermatology Clinic will offer free skin cancer screenings daily. On Sunday, the Bartlett Community Concert Band will close festivities starting at 2 p.m. with classic favorites.

If you can’t partake in the festivities in person, consider doing something sweet for our regional artists by ordering from See’s Candies. Click the Yum Raising fundraising link on ArtWorks Foundation’s Facebook page and a portion of your See’s Candy purchase will benefit the organization that supports the arts.

Photo courtesy of Central Gardens Association. Central Gardens Film and TV Walking Tour 21 Grams starring Sean Penn was filmed at 1348 Carr in Central Gardens.

Central Gardens, centralgardens.org

Starts Thursday, April 15, continues through May 2

Lights. Camera. Action. If you are familiar with Central Gardens, you have likely seen the hustle and bustle that surrounds location filming in the historic neighborhood. The lights, the trucks, and yes, the famous actors. From 21 Grams released in 2003, to Walk the Line released in 2005, to the more recent Christmas at Graceland TV movies and Bluff City Law in 2019, Central Gardens is a favorite of location scouts and film/TV directors.

Whether it is the charm of the tree-lined streets or the unique historic architecture, Central Gardens looks wonderful on film. It is time to celebrate this unique aspect of the neighborhood. The Central Gardens Association is hosting a self-guided tour of neighborhood homes that have been used as film/TV sites, plus an Elmwood Cemetery tour. The tour map can be downloaded from the Association's website, Includes 13 locations, and 9 “selfie stops” to tag your photo for prizes.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Museums Volunteer Plant Sale, Lichterman Nature Center

Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince

Starts Friday, April 16, 9 a.m., continues through May 29

Beautify your garden with hearty, healthy plants grown right here in Memphis by horticulture experts. Thousands of plants will be available for sale at Lichterman Nature Center. Order online or shop on-site by appointment. All plants are propagated on-site using environmentally sustainable horticultural practices and potted in 100 percent recycled growing containers.

Featured plants are predominantly native to the Mid-South, including butterfly plants like milkweeds and coneflowers along with a variety of shade plants. Shop a special selection of two-year-old plants that will leap into full glory the first year in the ground. Popular non-natives like fuchsia, salvia, and succulents, as well as annual flowers, vegetables, and herbs, will also be available.

photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Murder for Two, Online from Playhouse on the Square

Streaming live from Playhouse on the Square, playhouseonthesquare.org

Closing weekend Friday-Saturday, April 16-17, 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 18, 2 p.m.

Murder is no joking matter — unless it is on stage at Playhouse on the Square and directed by Courtney Oliver.

Arthur Whitney is shot and killed. There’s a list of suspects and a would-be detective with only an hour to solve the mystery. Can Officer Moscowicz crack the case before the real detective arrives? Join Nathan McHenry and Jason Eschhofen in the hilarious whodunnit musical, portraying the detective and the suspects. Watch as they put the laughter in manslaughter.

Get your tickets before the mystery is solved.

Public Domain “Victorians and Dinosaurs,” Mallory-Neely House Museum The famous banquet in the mould of the Crystal Palace Iguanodon, New Year's Eve, 1853.

Mallory-Neely House Museum, 652 Adams

Saturday, April 17, 6 p.m.

Dinosaurs are all the rage these days, but did you know that the Victorians were the first to scientifically and publicly sensationalize them? They were fascinated by the loveable gigantic critters just as we are today.

Now that the Mallory-Neely House Museum has opened back up, join Steve Masler, manager of exhibits, Memphis Pink Palace Museum, for an enlightening talk about what the Victorians thought about dinosaurs and how they affected Victorian life.

Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the talk.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.